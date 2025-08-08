The Servettien can look forward to a new striker Keystone

Servette, which got off to a weak start to the season, is strengthening its attack. Florian Ayé joins the Geneva club from Auxerre.

Keystone-SDA SDA

As the club announced, the 28-year-old striker has signed a three-year contract. Ayé, who scored two goals in the top French league last season, is expected to help Geneva get back on track.

Servette fired coach Thomas Häberli on Monday after three defeats in their first four competitive games. The next defeat followed on Thursday in the qualifiers for the Europa League.