Koba Leïn Koindredi will play for FC Basel next season Keystone

FC Basel has strengthened its squad for the coming season with the addition of Frenchman Koba Leïn Koindredi. The midfielder joins the Swiss champions and cup winners on loan from Sporting Lisbon.

Keystone-SDA SDA

According to a press release, the agreement includes an option to acquire the 23-year-old Koindredi permanently.

Basel is Koindredi's second stop in Switzerland. Last season, he also played for Lausanne-Sport on loan.