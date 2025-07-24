  1. Residential Customers
Continental championship 1st stage Frenchwoman Frappart referees the European Championship final

SDA

24.7.2025 - 19:08

Widely recognized referee: Stéphanie Frappart (left) in the European Championship quarter-final with Norwegian goalkeeper Cecilie Fiskerstrand
Keystone

Frenchwoman Stéphanie Frappart will referee the women's European Championship final between England and Spain on Sunday in Basel. This was announced by UEFA.

Keystone-SDA

24.07.2025, 19:08

24.07.2025, 19:10

The 41-year-old has been a FIFA referee since 2011 and has officiated in two group matches in Switzerland and the quarter-final between Norway and Italy (1-2).

Frappart is considered the best-known female referee in the world. In 2020, she was the first woman to referee a men's Champions League match, followed by her debut at the 2022 Men's World Cup in Qatar in the group match between Germany and Costa Rica.

"Stéphanie Frappart deserves this nomination because her professionalism and attitude on and off the pitch make her a role model for the young generation of female referees," said Roberto Rosetti, UEFA's Director of Refereeing.

