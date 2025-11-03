  1. Residential Customers
National team Freuler out with collarbone fracture

SDA

3.11.2025 - 15:49

Remo Freuler out injured
Swiss midfielder Remo Freuler is out until further notice. The 33-year-old has suffered a "displaced fracture of the right collarbone", according to his club Bologna.

Keystone-SDA

03.11.2025, 15:55

Freuler sustained the injury in an "unfortunate collision" during his team's 3-1 win over Parma on Sunday. He will undergo surgery in the next few days.

The exact recovery time is not known, but it can be assumed that he will be out for at least four to six weeks. This means that he will not only miss his club in Serie A, but will also miss the Swiss national team's forthcoming World Cup qualifier, in which Murat Yakin's team will be at stake.

Yakin will announce the squad for this match on Wednesday. With the loss of Freuler, Yakin will now have to do without a third midfielder, after Denis Zakaria is also unavailable with an adductor injury and Ardon Jashari after breaking his fibula.

Switzerland are currently top of Group B with a three-point lead over Kosovo. On Saturday, November 15, the team will face Sweden in Geneva, followed three days later by Kosovo in Pristina.

