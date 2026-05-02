Fribourg-Gottéron are Swiss ice hockey champions for the first time. Now the players are being celebrated by the fans in the city. The parade can be streamed live here.

Syl Battistuzzi

Following the celebrations on Friday night after winning the Finalissima in Davos, there will be another celebration on Saturday to mark Fribourg-Gottéron's first championship title: the championship parade through the city of Fribourg, followed by a party on the Place du Fair-Play in front of the arena. The plan is for the championship-winning team to set off from the city center at 4 p.m. in the direction of the stadium, which they will reach around two hours later after the procession through the crowds of fans.

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