At almost 39, Novak Djokovic is still good enough for the very best tennis pros Keystone

At almost 39, Novak Djokovic will play the Australian Open final against Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday. One way or another, history is being written.

Keystone-SDA SDA

When Novak Djokovic defeated Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals on Friday, hearts flew to him in Melbourne Park. He, who has had to fight for the favor of the fans for most of his career, is being celebrated in the autumn of his career - as is customary for all old stars.

However, Djokovic doesn't want to see himself as an old star (yet): "In preparation, I imagined playing against Jannik (Sinner) and Carlos (Alcaraz) in the decisive rounds at the Grand Slams this year, fighting it out and giving it everything I've got," said Djokovic. "I'm happy that I can do that at the first Grand Slam of the year."

Proving the opposite

Djokovic's 3:6, 6:3, 4:6, 6:4, 6:4 in the semi-final against Jannik Sinner was probably how he imagined the whole thing. The whole tennis world was watching, especially his critics, who no longer believed he was capable of such a performance and reaching a Grand Slam final. Djokovic: "There are so many people who doubt me. I see so many experts who suddenly want me to retire or who have written me off several times in recent years. I would like to thank these people because they have given me the strength. They gave me the motivation to convince them otherwise."

When the Serb was asked last week whether he would now chase Sinner and Alcaraz after the rivalry with Federer and Nadal, he put the dimensions into perspective. He found it "a little disrespectful" that the time in between was simply ignored. Djokovic: "There was probably a 15-year phase in which I dominated the Grand Slams. To be honest, I don't feel like I'm chasing after it."

Oldest or youngest of all time

However, Djokovic described his semi-final victory over Sinner as "the best in a decade". How would he rate a victory over Alcaraz in the final? It would be his 25th Grand Slam title, which would also give him one more title than Australian Margaret Court, who did not leave her seat in the box as a spectator until after the witching hour at 02.00 on Saturday night.

The question is how well Djokovic will be able to recover from the more than four-hour match against Sinner. Every minute until the final is spent regenerating. Djokovic: "History is at stake - for both of us."

Djokovic could not only extend his Grand Slam record, he would also replace Australian Ken Rosewall as the oldest Grand Slam winner in singles. Rosewall won the Australian Open in 1972 at 37, Djokovic will be 39 this year. Roger Federer won his last major title in 2017 at the age of almost 36.

The final is also a very special one for Carlos Alcaraz after the five-set drama, including cramps, against Alexander Zverev. The Australian Open is the only Grand Slam tournament he has yet to win. At 22 years and 272 days, he would be the youngest tennis pro in history to complete the so-called career Grand Slam.

Alcaraz made it clear after his victory against Zverev just how much that would mean to him. The world number one was asked what he would choose if he could choose between the triumph in Melbourne and victories at all three other major tournaments this year. His answer left no doubt: "I would choose this title here."