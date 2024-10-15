Screaming the frustration from his soul: Gregor Kobel Keystone

The Swiss players agree. The one point was too little reward. Comments on the 2:2 draw against Denmark.

SDA

Gregor Kobel: "The frustration is there, even though we put in a better performance. We scored too easily, especially as we knew that they always take their free kicks quickly. Playing to nil would always be nice for the goalkeeper. But it's not just in the keeper's hands. I'd rather we stopped making the simple mistakes."

Breel Embolo: "Since I've been playing football for ten years, it's never happened to me that two corners have been nullified in this way within a short space of time. The change of system today was good for us. Three fine machines have gone, but the next generation is coming. We have to learn to be smarter. Ball control and good performance must be better rewarded."

Remo Freuler: "In terms of performance, we took a step forward. But again, we conceded goals. In that respect, we're not satisfied. The first goal we conceded was particularly annoying. Now we have to get something in Spain to stay in Group A."

Fabian Rieder: "Yes, it's annoying that we didn't get the win. Just one point, that's not enough for us. We conceded goals too easily. We scored one goal too few at the front and conceded one too many at the back."

