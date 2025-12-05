Players from the major clubs Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe are among those arrested Keystone

Further players have been arrested in connection with the betting scandal in Turkish football. According to the public prosecutor's office in Istanbul, they include players from Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A total of 46 suspects have been prosecuted, the responsible judiciary writes on the platform X. According to the state news agency Anadolu, 35 of them have already been taken into custody.

According to the public prosecutor's office, 27 players are accused of betting on their own teams' matches, among other things. These players are said to include Metehan Baltaci from Galatasaray. Mert Hakan Yandas, who works for Fenerbahçe, is accused of betting on the accounts of others. According to the investigators, several games are said to have been influenced. Club presidents are also among the suspects.

The Turkish Football Association made allegations public at the end of October, according to which a total of 152 referees are said to have actively placed bets. Clubs and players are now also under investigation.