Coach Joao Pinto leaves the national team Keystone

Joao Pinto is no longer coach of the Swiss national futsal team.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Portuguese coach, who has been in office since 2018, and the Swiss Football Association (SFA) have parted ways by mutual agreement, according to a press release. A successor has not yet been appointed. The next serious matches for the national futsal team are scheduled for April 2026 with the World Cup qualifiers.