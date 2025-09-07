Game, Set, Match, Number 1 - Carlos Alcaraz - Gallery Carlos Alcaraz impressed at the US Open Image: Keystone And Donald Trump also enjoyed the Louis Armstrong Stadium Image: Keystone Game, Set, Match, Number 1 - Carlos Alcaraz - Gallery Carlos Alcaraz impressed at the US Open Image: Keystone And Donald Trump also enjoyed the Louis Armstrong Stadium Image: Keystone

Carlos Alcaraz is back on the tennis throne! The 22-year-old Spaniard wins the US Open in superior style and replaces his opponent in the final, the Italian Jannik Sinner, as the world number 1 once again.

The final three weeks ago at the Masters event in Cincinnati provided the foretaste. Back then, Jannik Sinner retired after just 22 minutes at 0:5 - because he wasn't feeling well, started the match with a high temperature and was ultimately put to the test.

The Italian was no match for the Spaniard in the US Open final either. Carlos Alcaraz played like he was in a different league to Sinner. He dominated with his powerful strokes, but also with his almost unbelievable amount of running. Carlos Alcaraz won the first set 6:2 and the third 6:1. The last time Sinner had lost a set 1:6 was in Rome in the spring against the American Tommy Paul. At that time, Sinner was returning from his short doping ban. The last time Sinner lost a set at a Grand Slam tournament was a year ago at the US Open in the quarter-finals against Daniel Medvedev, losing 1:6.

Alcaraz's dominance

Jannik Sinner's dethronement came as no surprise - although the only time he failed to reach at least the final at a tour tournament on grass was in Halle last year. Sinner won the Australian Open and Wimbledon. But Alcaraz was even better last year: he triumphed at the French Open in Roland-Garros and now in Flushing Meadows. He also celebrated tournament victories in Cincinnati, at London's Queen's Club, in Rome, Monte Carlo and Rotterdam. He lost the finals in Wimbledon (against Sinner) and Barcelona (against Rune). Alcaraz returns to No. 1 in the world rankings on Monday after a two-year hiatus.

During the entire tournament, Alcaraz only lost three service games. In the final, he hit twice as many winning shots as Sinner.

At the age of 22 years and 4 months, Alcaraz won his 23rd title at the US Open - and his sixth major tournament. For comparison: Roger Federer won his first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in 2003 shortly before his 22nd birthday. Alcaraz (and Sinner) set out to challenge the records of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Federer. Alcaraz and Sinner have contested three Grand Slam finals in a row against each other this year. That has never happened before.

Donald Trump looked on

There was unrest in the stands, especially before the final. Because President Donald Trump wanted to watch the US Open final live for the first time since 2015, there were massive security checks. Not until the final phase of the second set were all the fans finally in the stadium. For the last few who got in with their tickets, it was expensive fun: the final lasted two hours and 40 minutes - the last two sets lasted just 80 minutes.