Lots of fighting, little brilliance in the basement duel between GC and Yverdon Keystone

Grasshoppers and Yverdon drew 1-1 in the 17th Super League round, with the visitors from Vaud equalizing late on but deservedly so.

SDA

For a long time, it looked as if Grasshoppers would finally be able to celebrate another win after eight unsuccessful attempts. However, Mitchy Ntelo, who had come on as a substitute shortly beforehand, finally put paid to the record champions' hopes seven minutes from time. Before that, Giotto Morandi had the chance to decide the game early.

But it would have been a princely reward for GC, who had taken the lead through Veron Lupi in the 14th minute. The 24-year-old Argentinian scored his first goal for the Grasshoppers after an inadequate defensive attempt by the visitors. Five minutes before and three minutes after taking the lead, Yverdon hit the edge of the goal.

In stoppage time, Mauro Rodrigues from Vaud was shown the red card after an emergency brake.

The Grasshoppers have at least temporarily relinquished the red lantern to Winterthur thanks to their significantly better goal difference, while Yverdon maintain their five-point lead at the bottom of the table.

Telegram:

Grasshoppers - Yverdon 1:1 (1:0)

2323 spectators. - SR Reitala. - Goals: 14 Veron Lupi (Ndenge) 1:0. 83 Ntelo 1:1.

Grasshoppers: Hammel; Veron Lupi (68. Bojang), Tobers, Decarli, Seko, Schürpf (68. Choinière); Morandi, Ndenge, Abrashi, Kittel (56. Meyer); Lee Young-Jun (68. Stroscio).

Yverdon: Bernardoni; Christian Marques, Diop (85. Gunnarsson), Tijani; Aké, Legowski, Céspedes, Baradji (85. Kacuri), Kamenovic (61. Tasar); Gonzalez (75. Ntelo), Komano (75. Mauro Rodrigues).

Remarks: 94th red card against Mauro Rodrigues (emergency brake). Cautions: 38 for Kittel, 45 for Kamenovic, 61 for Christian Marques, 88 for Tobers, 93 for Ndenge.

SDA