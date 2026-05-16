The GC players celebrate in front of empty stands Keystone

Three away victories in the final round of the Relegation Group, which is of no sporting significance. The biggest surprise came in Lausanne, where GC won 3:1 with a substitute team.

Keystone-SDA SDA

To save themselves for the barrage, the Grasshoppers traveled to Vaud with their U21 team and accepted a possible defeat. However, the young players showed what is possible with the right attitude. The 18-year-old Dominik Papic put Zurich ahead with the first opportunity, and 20-year-old Demis Fiechter made it 2-0 shortly before the break with a perfect lob. 20-year-old Christian Kouamé put the final point on the board.

Lausanne, who were forced to play a game against Servette after the fan riots in the derby, tried to respond but failed to produce anything worthwhile in attack for a long time. The negative highlight was the sending off of Theo Bair, who was shown two yellow cards within four minutes.

The victory was probably also a small satisfaction for GC coach Peter Zeidler after he had been dismissed from Lausanne-Sport a month earlier. The Grasshoppers continue their campaign on Monday with the first leg of the barrage in Aarau. The second leg will take place in Zurich on Thursday.

Kabwit leads Lucerne to victory

FC Winterthur bowed out of the Super League with a clear defeat. In the 3-0 defeat against FC Luzern, the home team achieved little at the Schützenwiese - 21-year-old Tibault Citherlet was even sent off with a straight red card before the break.

At the other end, however, a 21-year-old shone: Oscar Kabwit scored his tenth and eleventh goals of the season. All of the Congolese's goals came in the second half of the season, when he really turned up the heat.

Guillemenot's dream farewell

Jérémy Guillemenot had the successful farewell he had hoped for in Zurich. The 28-year-old homegrown player, whose contract with Grenat was not renewed, put the visitors ahead in the 27th minute. With his goal, he laid the foundation for the 2:0 victory. It was a conciliatory end to a season that Servette, as last year's runners-up, had imagined to be very different.

Table and telegrams

Results. Saturday: Lausanne-Sport - Grasshoppers 1:3 (0:2). Winterthur - Luzern 0:3 (0:1). Zurich - Servette 0:2 (0:1).

Ranking: 1. Lucerne 38/53 (76:66). 2. Servette 38/53 (71:63). 3. Lausanne-Sport 38/42 (53:64). 4. Zurich 38/38 (49:72). 5. Grasshoppers 38/33 (48:74). 6. Winterthur 38/23 (44:100).

Winterthur - Lucerne 0:3 (0:1)

8100 spectators. - SR Gianforte. - Goals: 39. Kabwit (Fernandes) 0:1. 54. Dorn (Vasovic) 0:2. 68. Kabwit 0:3.

Winterthur: Spagnoli; Citherlet, Arnold, Lüthi; Rohner (83. Ulrich), Essiam (58. Burkart), Zuffi (74. Kasami), Stéphane Cueni, Smith; Maksutaj (46. Hunziker), Buess (58. Maluvunu).

Luzern: Loretz; Dorn, Knezevic, Bajrami, Fernandes; Abe (80. Winkler); Owusu, Lucas Ferreira (63. Spadanuda), Di Giusto (63. Karweina); Vasovic (74. Villiger), Kabwit (74. von Moos).

Remarks: 45th red card against Citherlet (emergency brake). 48. penalty saved by Spagnoli from Di Giusto. Cautions: 2nd Bajrami, 85th Knezevic, 90th Stéphane Cueni.

Lausanne-Sport - Grasshoppers 1:3 (0:2)

No spectators. - Referee Dudic. - Goals: 14 Papic (Sahin) 0:1. 39 Fiechter (Sahin) 0:2. 87 Diakite 1:2. 91 Kouam (Tesfom) 1:3.

Lausanne-Sport: Letica; Soppy, Mouanga, Sow, Fofana (87. Poaty); Butler-Oyedeji (69. Bergvall), Roche, Diakite; Lekoueiry (46. Ajdini); Janneh (61. Traore), Kana Biyik (46. Bair).

Grasshoppers: Glaus; Marques, Mikulic, Beka (59. Paloschi), Creti; Mantini, Kouam; Papic (60. Kabashi), Diarrassouba (60. Guido), Sahin (87. Tesfom); Fiechter (71. Gonzalez).

Remarks: 75th yellow-red card against Bair. Cautions: 59 Butler-Oyedeji, 71 Bair, 82 Sahin, 84 Gonzalez, 93 Bergvall, 94 Sow, 94 Kouam.

Zurich - Servette 0:2 (0:1)

SR Piccolo. - Goals: 26. Guillemenot (Kadile) 0:1. 88. Kadile (Mráz) 0:2.

Zurich: Brecher (87. Huber); Hodza, Kamberi, Sauter, Walker; Tsawa (73. Reichmuth), Palacio; Perea (22. Emmanuel), Krasniqi (73. Di Giusto), Ivan Cavaleiro; Kény (73. Reverson).

Servette: Frick; Srdanovic (68. Houboulang Mendes), Rouiller, Burch, Mazikou; Fomba (68. Ondoua), Douline (76. Ishuayed); Lopes (62. Njoh), Guillemenot (61. Miguel), Kadile; Mráz.

Remarks: 36th red card for Ivan Cavaleiro (rough foul). Cautions: 40 Guillemenot, 42 Fomba, 52 Kény.