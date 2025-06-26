  1. Residential Customers
Super League GC gets reinforcement from Munich

SDA

26.6.2025 - 09:24

The Grasshoppers can count on the talented Dane Jonathan Arp Jensen next season
Keystone

The Grasshoppers are also getting reinforcement from Bayern Munich for next season.

Keystone-SDA

26.06.2025, 09:24

26.06.2025, 09:55

The Zurich club has announced that 19-year-old Dane Jonathan Asp Jensen will join GC on loan from the German club's second team.

Last season, Jensen, a versatile midfielder, scored five goals and 11 assists in 23 games in the Regionalliga (the fourth-highest level).

Last season, Australian Nestory Irankunda was loaned to GC from Bayern Munich. The speedy striker made 21 appearances in the Super League (1 goal, 3 assists) and could, according to reports, also play for GC next season.

