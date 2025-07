GC sporting director Alain Sutter brings a young attacker into the team Keystone

The Grasshoppers are bringing in a young attacking player. As the club announced, the Zurich club is loaning 20-year-old Lovro Zvonarek from Bayern Munich for this season.

The attacking midfielder joined the German record champions' youth academy in 2022 and has since made five partial appearances in the first team. Last season, the Croatian U21 international was loaned out to Sturm Graz, where he did not get beyond the role of a supplementary player.