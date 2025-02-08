The GC supporters celebrate, Lugano's Ousmane Doumbia is satisfied Keystone

The Grasshoppers maintained their unbeaten run under coach Tomas Oral in Lugano. After an early counter-attacking goal, Lugano salvaged at least a point in the championship race with a late equalizer.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A header from Antonios Papadopoulos after a corner from Yanis Cimignani helped Lugano to a 1-1 draw in the 86th minute and thus a point. The equalizer had been in the offing, but it was a long time coming.

For almost 80 minutes, Lugano, weakened in terms of personnel, chased a deficit after a GC counter-attack completed by Evans Maurin. The final pass for the visitors' opening goal came from Bayern loanee Nestory Irankunda, who had to be substituted after a strong 35 minutes due to a muscle injury. Lugano then pressed for an equalizer several times, but Justin Hammel's saves - ten in the end - prevented it for the time being.

Lugano managed to avert their second defeat in a row. Nevertheless, the Ticino side fell short in the championship race for the second time in a row. "We want to become champions. One point is therefore not enough," said Papadopoulos.

Just like three days ago in the 2-1 defeat at St. Gallen, coach Mattia Croci-Torti made six changes to his starting line-up. At least some of them were involuntary: after Renato Steffen, Lugano's second-highest scorer of the season, Ignacio Aliseda, was also injured on Wednesday.

The absence of the two attacking players is significant. Nevertheless, another quality comes into play: late goals are now part of Lugano's system. Twice recently, the Ticino title contenders have snatched victory in stoppage time, once conceding 2-1 in the 94th minute and now saving a point in the 86th minute. The supposed 2:1 by Georgios Koutsias shortly after the equalizer did not count due to a close offside position.

Telegram:

Lugano - Grasshoppers 1:1 (0:1)

3165 spectators. - Referee Fähndrich. - Goals: 7 Maurin (Irankunda) 0:1. 86 Papadopoulos (Cimignani) 1:1.

Lugano: Saipi; Zanotti, Papadopoulos, Hajdari, Valenzuela (84. El Wafi); Doumbia (71. Cimignani), Grgic (62. Mahmoud); Mahou, Bislimi (83. Macek), Daniel Dos Santos (62. Bottani); Koutsias.

Grasshoppers: Hammel; Schmitz, Paskotsi, Seko, Persson; Meyer, Abrashi, Ndenge (58. Hassane), Maurin (58. Turhan); Irankunda (36. Verón Lupi/88. Decarli), Muci (88. Schürpf).

Remarks: Cautions: 41st Maurin.