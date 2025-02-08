  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Lugano - Grasshoppers 1:1 GC remain unbeaten in Lugano

SDA

8.2.2025 - 20:11

The GC supporters celebrate, Lugano's Ousmane Doumbia is satisfied
The GC supporters celebrate, Lugano's Ousmane Doumbia is satisfied
Keystone

The Grasshoppers maintained their unbeaten run under coach Tomas Oral in Lugano. After an early counter-attacking goal, Lugano salvaged at least a point in the championship race with a late equalizer.

Keystone-SDA

08.02.2025, 20:11

08.02.2025, 20:25

A header from Antonios Papadopoulos after a corner from Yanis Cimignani helped Lugano to a 1-1 draw in the 86th minute and thus a point. The equalizer had been in the offing, but it was a long time coming.

For almost 80 minutes, Lugano, weakened in terms of personnel, chased a deficit after a GC counter-attack completed by Evans Maurin. The final pass for the visitors' opening goal came from Bayern loanee Nestory Irankunda, who had to be substituted after a strong 35 minutes due to a muscle injury. Lugano then pressed for an equalizer several times, but Justin Hammel's saves - ten in the end - prevented it for the time being.

Lugano managed to avert their second defeat in a row. Nevertheless, the Ticino side fell short in the championship race for the second time in a row. "We want to become champions. One point is therefore not enough," said Papadopoulos.

Just like three days ago in the 2-1 defeat at St. Gallen, coach Mattia Croci-Torti made six changes to his starting line-up. At least some of them were involuntary: after Renato Steffen, Lugano's second-highest scorer of the season, Ignacio Aliseda, was also injured on Wednesday.

The absence of the two attacking players is significant. Nevertheless, another quality comes into play: late goals are now part of Lugano's system. Twice recently, the Ticino title contenders have snatched victory in stoppage time, once conceding 2-1 in the 94th minute and now saving a point in the 86th minute. The supposed 2:1 by Georgios Koutsias shortly after the equalizer did not count due to a close offside position.

Telegram:

Lugano - Grasshoppers 1:1 (0:1)

3165 spectators. - Referee Fähndrich. - Goals: 7 Maurin (Irankunda) 0:1. 86 Papadopoulos (Cimignani) 1:1.

Lugano: Saipi; Zanotti, Papadopoulos, Hajdari, Valenzuela (84. El Wafi); Doumbia (71. Cimignani), Grgic (62. Mahmoud); Mahou, Bislimi (83. Macek), Daniel Dos Santos (62. Bottani); Koutsias.

Grasshoppers: Hammel; Schmitz, Paskotsi, Seko, Persson; Meyer, Abrashi, Ndenge (58. Hassane), Maurin (58. Turhan); Irankunda (36. Verón Lupi/88. Decarli), Muci (88. Schürpf).

Remarks: Cautions: 41st Maurin.

More from the department

Young Boys - Sion 5:1. YB continues its race to catch up with another resounding victory

Young Boys - Sion 5:1YB continues its race to catch up with another resounding victory

Lausanne - Yverdon 4:1. Sanches works his magic, Lausanne wins again

Lausanne - Yverdon 4:1Sanches works his magic, Lausanne wins again

Super League. GC takes an early lead and concedes an equalizer late on

Super LeagueGC takes an early lead and concedes an equalizer late on