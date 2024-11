Time up: Marco Schällibaum is no longer coach of record champions Grasshoppers Keystone

Grasshoppers are ending their collaboration with coach Marco Schällibaum with immediate effect.

SDA

In view of the ongoing sporting results, the club has decided that a change is necessary, announced the Super League runners-up.

Until a successor has been found, Giuseppe Morello will take over the coaching on an interim basis together with the existing coaching staff.

SDA