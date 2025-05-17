Benjamin Kololli was Sion's match-winner Keystone

Grasshoppers go into Thursday's final round in second-last place. The Zurich side lost 2-1 away to Sion.

Keystone-SDA SDA

GC coach Tomas Oral fielded the same starting eleven as in the 5-0 home win against Yverdon three days earlier. However, this did not have the desired effect. The visitors' performance in the Tourbillon, which was packed with 12,000 spectators, was poor.

Sion also offered their fans meagre fare in the first half. Benjamin Kololli then put on a show after the break. The Kosovan attacker made it 1-0 in the 56th minute, and four minutes later the 32-year-old made it 2-0 with his ninth brace in the Super League, his second of the season. The 1:0 was preceded by a wonderful pass from Baltazar into the deep, whereupon Numa Lavanchy played the ball to Kololli at the second post.

GC largely failed to respond, lacking solutions going forward. Tomas Veron Lupi only scored the equalizer in the 95th minute. Before that, Nikolas Muci had the record champions' best chance in the 71st minute, but Lavanchy saved from the goal line for beaten goalkeeper Timothy Fayulu. Following the defeat, Zurich no longer have direct league survival in their own hands. They are now one point behind Winterthur and level on points with bottom-placed Yverdon. GC will face St. Gallen at home in their final game on Thursday.

After the 2-2 draw between Winterthur and Yverdon, it was clear to Sion even before kick-off that they would be playing in the Super League next season. Although the Valais side said goodbye to their fans with a win, they missed out on conceding a late goal to record their first clean sheet in 2025.

Telegram:

Sion - Grasshoppers 2:1 (0:0)

12,000 spectators. - SR Piccolo. - Goals: 56. Kololli (Lavanchy) 1:0. 60. Kololli (Chouaref) 2:0. 95. Verón Lupi 2:1.

Sion: Fayulu; Lavanchy, Hajrizi, Sow, Barba; Kabacalman (76. Kronig), Chouaref (76. Djokic), Baltazar Costa; Kololli (67. Kasami), Sorgic (17. Bouriga), Miranchuk (67. Bouchlarhem).

Grasshoppers: Hammel; Abels, Decarli, Seko, Persson; Schmitz (62. Verón Lupi), Abrashi (75. Schürpf), Hassane, Kittel (62. Kabashi); Muci (75. Lee Young-Jun), Bojang (62. Irankunda).

Remarks: 90th red card against Hassane (assault). Cautions: 91st Bouchlarhem, 94th Baltazar Costa.