Veteran Michael Frey secured GC's victory in the 101st minute with a 2-0 win Keystone

Winterthur lost 2-0 at home to Grasshoppers and are now eight points behind the barrage place.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The letters were big, the choice of words sometimes martial, when the match between FC Winterthur and Grasshoppers was written about in the last few days. This time, the duel between the team at the bottom of the table and the team in second place was much more than just a cantonal derby, but in many places was charged with an existential character. The relegation of Winterthur to the Challenge League would be sealed if GC left the Schützenwiese as winners, and the same Grasshoppers would finally be in relegation trouble if FCW prevailed.

In this respect, it is not surprising that the two teams did not set off unconditional offensive fireworks under these circumstances. Safety comes before spectacle - especially in the lower regions of the table. However, the Grasshoppers have a player in their ranks whose shirt number already promises special moments. Jonathan Asp Jensen, on loan from FC Bayern, wears the number 10.

Asp Jensen's highlight

In a dismal season for the record champions, the 20-year-old Dane has provided a few highlights from time to time. And he had one of those at the Schützenwiese. In the 18th minute, he created space for himself with a body trick and beat Stefanos Kapino in the Winterthur goal with a well-placed shot from distance.

Although Patrick Rahmen's team showed a reaction and were able to equalize through top scorer Hunziker (25'), the goal was taken back by referee Urs Schnyder due to a previous foul.

The match was then a battle with little coherent action, but when Kapino saved a penalty from Michael Frey as stoppage time approached and ten minutes of added time were shown, the Winterthur side regained hope - until Frey fooled Kapino with a long lob in the 101st minute and brought the Grasshoppers' camp a great relief.

Winterthur - Grasshoppers 0:2 (0:1)

8700 spectators. - SR Schnyder. - Goals: 18 Jensen (Arigoni) 0:1. 101 Frey (Ngom) 0:2.

Winterthur: Kapino; Arnold (75. Maluvunu), Mühl, Lüthi; Rohner (84. Sidler), Jankewitz (57. Schneider), Zuffi, Dansoko; Golliard (75. Buess); Hunziker, Burkart (56. Kasami).

Grasshoppers: Hammel; Arigoni, Ngom, Köhler, Stroscio (68. Ullmann); Abrashi (65. Mikulic); Krasniqi (64. Clemente; 79. Hassane), Meyer, Abels, Jensen; Frey.

Remarks: 91st penalty saved by Kapino from Frey. Cautions: 22nd Rohner, 32nd Dansoko, 45th Meyer, 65th Stroscio, 69th Arigoni, 73rd Abels, 87th Sidler, 90th Kapino.