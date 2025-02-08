The Grasshoppers also had reason to celebrate in Lugano Keystone

Grasshopper Club Zürich score and score. The Grasshoppers snatched a point from Lugano with a 1-1 draw.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 23-year-old French striker Evans Maurin scored the opening goal for the Zurich side in the 7th minute. Maurin scored for the first time in the Super League since the summer of 2023. It was not until the 86th minute that defender Antonios Papadopoulos equalized for Lugano with his second goal of the season, which was not undeserved.

However, Grasshoppers remain unbeaten under coach Tomas Oral. The last nine rounds have resulted in two wins and seven draws.

FC Lausanne Sport celebrated a clear 4:1 home victory over Yverdon Sport. Lausanne took a 3-0 lead within nine minutes in the first half. The 21-year-old Alvyn Sanches scored two goals.

Young Boys (8th) and Sion (9th) will meet in the evening match.

Results and standings:

Lausanne-Sport - Yverdon 4:1 (3:1). Lugano - Grasshoppers 1:1 (0:1).

Ranking: 1. Basel 22/40 (49:23). 2. Lugano 23/39 (40:33). 3. Lucerne 22/36 (39:33). 4. Lausanne-Sport 23/35 (40:30). 5. Servette 22/33 (34:32). 6. Zurich 22/33 (28:29). 7. St. Gallen 22/32 (35:29). 8. Young Boys 22/31 (33:31). 9. Sion 22/27 (31:32). 10. Grasshoppers 23/22 (22:31). 11. Yverdon 23/21 (21:39). 12. Winterthur 22/14 (18:48).

Other game on Saturday: Young Boys - Sion (20:30).