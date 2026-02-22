Gerald Scheiblehner and his Grasshoppers cannot find a way out of the bottom of the Super League table Keystone

The air is getting thinner again for Grasshoppers in the Super League. After the 2-1 defeat in the Zurich derby, coach Gerald Scheiblehner criticized the attitude of some players.

The 293rd Zurich derby was the big chance for both teams to break free. The FC Zurich fans had underlined the importance of the match by attending training on Friday. The Grasshoppers were also aware that there was a lot to put right in 90 minutes that had gone wrong in the previous weeks.

Gerald Scheiblehner was correspondingly disappointed after the game. The Austrian spoke plainly: "It wasn't enough. Some players lacked the necessary aggression." The game had been a great opportunity because two teams had played at eye level. "But not everyone was in the right frame of mind for a derby like this."

Scheiblehner did not go into detail in his criticism. It was certainly a disadvantage for the Grasshoppers that striker Michael Frey was obviously not fully fit and was substituted at the break. The new signing could have provided the sharpness and venom that the coach saw too little of, or only too late. GC's reaction after the 1:2 showed quite clearly that more could have been possible against the unsettled FCZ.

The catastrophic points average

Yes, there were positive aspects that could be taken away from this game, said Scheiblehner. "I liked the fact that we never gave up". But in the current situation, the focus is on the result, which is very disappointing. "Annoying!", said the coach in a calm tone.

Scheiblehner does not want to lose his composure in the coming days, even if the pressure on the team and on him personally will increase once again. With an average of just over 0.8 points per game, the coach does not have many arguments on his side. Qualifying for the Cup semi-final (at Stade Lausanne-Ouchy in mid-April) is his greatest achievement at GC to date.

Hoping for fewer mistakes

"It's unpleasant for everyone here," Scheiblehner tells SRF, describing the situation in the championship. However, he is convinced that not much is missing for better results. In the derby, GC was unable to reward itself for a good starting phase with several scoring chances and conceded the goal out of nowhere. Carelessness too often costs the penultimate team in the Super League points. The 0:2 was the result of an ambitious build-up play by the Grasshoppers from the very back, which ended with a fatal misplaced pass.

Learning and improving is the order of the day for the next few games. There are still 12 rounds to go, which could change a lot. At the moment, however, GC are seven points clear of bottom-placed Winterthur and just as far behind the 10th-placed team in need of rescue.

"It's not as if we got into the relegation battle because of the defeat in the derby," says Scheiblehner. "We've known all season that we're fighting against relegation." Ten years ago, the record champions were last in the top half of the table at the end of the season; in the past two seasons, they only managed to avoid relegation in the barrage.