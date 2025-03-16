GC and Sion share the points Keystone

In the 28th round of the Super League, the Grasshoppers pick up a point against Sion at the last second. Nikolas Muci scored a deserved equalizer in stoppage time.

For a long time, GC went in vain, missing numerous chances. The best opportunity was missed by Bryan Lasme, who pulled off the feat of shooting the ball three meters wide of the empty goal in the closing stages after a rebound off the post.

In the end, it was substitute Nikolas Muci who finally redeemed the home team, who were short of substitutes due to numerous suspensions, in the 4th minute of stoppage time.

The Grasshoppers, who were outnumbered for the final 20 minutes after Numa Lavanchy was shown a red card, had only themselves to blame for trailing for so long. Nestory Irankunda alone had the lead on his feet three times in the first half. Twice he missed miserably from the best of positions, and once the 19-year-old Australian's long-range shot struck the post. Sonny Kittel's free-kick from the corner of the penalty area also hit the edge of the goal.

At the other end, a private duel developed between Benjamin Kololli and Manuel Kuttin, who replaced the suspended Justin Hammel in the GC goal. Kololli had several attempts from distance. In stoppage time of the first half, the new winter signing from FC Basel finally scored with a free kick from around 25 meters, with Kuttin not cutting a very good figure.

Until deep into stoppage time, it looked as if Kololli's goal would give the visitors their first victory on a foreign pitch after five consecutive away defeats.

Telegram:

Grasshoppers - Sion 1:1 (0:1)

4071 spectators. - SR Tschudi. - Goals: 45. Kololli 0:1. 94. Muci (Schmitz) 1:1.

Grasshoppers: Kuttin; Schmitz, Paskotsi, Ndenge, Persson; Hassane (74. Muci); Irankunda (82. Schürpf), Abels (61. Veron Lupi), Kittel (61. Morandi), Choinière; Bojang (61. Lasme).

Sion: Fayulu; Lavanchy, Hajrizi, Diouf, Barba; Berdayes, Kabacalman (91. Kasami), Sow, Bouchlarhem (84. Chipperfield); Kololli (84. Bouriga); Sorgic (74. Hefti).

Remarks: 71st red card against Lavanchy (handball). Cautions: 37 Irankunda, 45 Bojang, 75 Kabacalman.