The powerlessness of the Grasshoppers in Geneva: Goalkeeper Justin Hammel and defender Sven Köhler watch the ball hit their own net Keystone

A few days after the change of coach, Grasshoppers hit a low point in the season. The 0:5 in Geneva leaves the GC leader speechless and forces others to investigate the causes.

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Amir Abrashi is not normally a man of soft tones and reserved gestures. But early on Saturday evening, even the energetic leader of the Grasshoppers seemed to be at the end of his tether. It was brutal, painful and left him speechless, said the 35-year-old, who watched his team's away match against Servette in the TV studio of "blue" and drew his first conclusions at half-time. He missed his team in Geneva due to suspension.

Abrashi's influence on GC's game in his tenth season with the record champions is not so great that the debacle in Geneva could be blamed on his absence. And yet a leader and fighter would have done this team, which completely fell apart after ten minutes, good. "You should never concede 0:2 so quickly after 0:1," said Abrashi. GC lost their footing after the early setback. They conceded four goals within ten minutes and were 4-0 down after 18 minutes - a Super League record that GC would have gladly done without.

No mental problem

For Gernot Messner, it was a horror start to his new role, which he had only taken over from Gerold Scheiblehner last Monday. "We started the game well in the first 5 or 10 minutes, then we fell behind with Servette's first chance on goal and of course we gave away such gifts that you can't win a game," he told SRF. He blamed mentality, concentration and "in some situations" quality for the many mistakes.

The Austrian wisely refrained from pillorying his players. But from the statements made by Abrashi and captain Dirk Abels, it can be concluded that the team was unable to implement the match plan. Problems were addressed in the run-up to the game, which occurred again on Saturday in Geneva, and instructions were given that were not followed. That's why Abels didn't want to talk about a head problem, but said: "We had nothing to lose. If you come here and throw everything away in the first 20 minutes, you either weren't focused or didn't stick to the plan."

Relegation battle and cup semi-final

After the defeat at Servette, the best that can still be achieved for GC in the current Super League season seems to be the barrage. It would be the third in a row. Seven rounds are still to be played until then and points are still urgently needed, especially against bottom club Winterthur, who they will face twice more: in the second game after the international break on April 11 and in the relegation Group.

More than ever this season, GC is in an emergency situation and at the same time can still dream of winning the cup. Finding the right balance will be one of Messner's most difficult tasks. One week after the league match against Winterthur, the Cup semi-final against Stade Lausanne-Ouchy is on the agenda. The eventual cup final on May 24 could be followed by barrage matches a few days later. The Grasshoppers still have some emotions to look forward to.