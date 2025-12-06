The Servette players celebrate the only goal in the match against Grasshoppers Keystone

Grasshopper Club Zürich's winless streak against Servette continues. GC loses 0:1 at home.

Keystone-SDA SDA

April 16, 2022, the last time GC managed to beat Servette. In the first game of the season, the Zurich side drew 1-1 away from home, but now suffered their ninth defeat in the twelfth game since that victory. How GC conceded the only goal in this game in front of just 2958 spectators must give GC coach Gerald Scheiblehner food for thought. As with the 0:1 in the derby against FCZ a week earlier, it came from a short corner kick. Timothé Cognat was able to cross unchallenged to the far post, where Steve Rouiller headed home. The 35-year-old defender scored his first goal since February 16 of this year, when he also scored against GC.

While Servette scored from a corner kick for the tenth time in the current championship, Grasshoppers conceded their 16th goal from a set piece. The Zurich side urgently need to remedy this weakness if they do not want to fight against relegation right to the end.

Although GC recorded 14 shots, only one was on target. That says a lot. Scheiblehner sent out an unmistakable signal when he substituted three players - Samuel Marques, Tim Meyer and Nikolas Muci - in the 38th minute. For Servette, a run of four games without a full win (two draws) came to an end. Thanks to their fifth win of the season, Geneva extended their lead over penultimate-placed GC to five points.

Telegram:

Grasshoppers - Servette 0:1 (0:1)

2958 spectators. - SR Tschudi. - Goal: 21. Rouiller (Cognat) 0:1.

Grasshoppers: Hammel; Mantini, Diaby, Stroscio; Marques (38. Krasniqi), Zvonarek, Meyer (38. Hassane), Ullmann (86. Giandomenico); Plange, Muci (39. Clemente), Jensen.

Servette: Frick (59. Mall); Mazikou, Rouiller, Bronn, Njoh; Stevanovic, Fomba, Cognat, Morandi (82. Ishuayed); Guillemenot (76. Douline), Ayé (83. Mráz).

Remarks: Cautions: 28 Meyer, 44 Guillemenot, 67 Mazikou.