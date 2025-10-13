Nick Woltemade scores Germany's first international goal to secure victory Keystone

Germany win 1-0 in Northern Ireland in the top match of their World Cup qualifying group. Belgium also celebrated an important victory on the island. France only drew 2-2 in Iceland.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Nick Woltemade scored the 1-0 winner in the 31st minute with his shoulder after a corner kick from David Raum. It was the Newcastle United striker's first goal in his sixth international match. The Northern Irish, who had scored from an offside position in the 14th minute, put up a good fight and had one or two good scoring opportunities after the break.

With the win, Germany remain top of the table, level on points with Slovakia, who celebrated a 2-0 home win against Luxembourg. Germany and Slovakia will meet in Leipzig on November 17 to conclude the qualifiers. Before that, Germany will play in Luxembourg and Slovakia at home against Northern Ireland.

France missed out on victory in Iceland without the injured Kylian Mbappé and numerous other top players who were absent. Although Christopher Nkunku and Jean-Philippe Mateta struck twice after just over an hour to make it 2-1, the Icelanders equalized shortly afterwards through Kristian Hlynsson to make it 2-2. The French are still three points clear of Ukraine (2:1 against Azerbaijan) at the top of the table.

Belgium celebrated an important victory, coming from behind to win 4-2 in Wales. Kevin de Bruyne scored twice thanks to two penalties. With the three points, Belgium not only moved ahead of Wales in the fiercely contested Group J, but also overtook North Macedonia, who only drew 1-1 with Kazakhstan.

Telegrams and table.

Group A:

Slovakia - Luxembourg 2:0 (0:0)

Trnava. - SR Obrenovic (SLO). - Goals: 55. Obert 1:0. 72. Schranz 2:0. - Remarks: Slovakia without Mraz (Servette). Luxembourg without Martins (Winterthur).

Northern Ireland - Germany 0:1 (0:1)

Belfast - refereed by Manzano (ESP). - Goal: 31st Woltemade 0:1.

1. Germany 4/9 (8:3). 2. Slovakia 4/9 (5:2). 3. Northern Ireland 4/6 (6:5). 4. Luxembourg 4/0 (1:10).

Group D:

Iceland - France 2:2 (1:0)

Reykjavik. - SR Grinfeld (ISR). - Goals: 39. Palsson 1:0. 63. Nkunku 1:1. 68. Mateta 1:2. 70. Hlynsson 2:2.

Ukraine - Azerbaijan 2:1 (1:1)

Krakow (POL). - Referee Gishamer (AUT). - Goals: 30. Guzuljak 1:0. 45. Mykolenko (own goal) 1:1. 64. Malinowsky 2:1.

1. France 4/10 (9:3). 2. Ukraine 4/7 (8:7). 3. Iceland 4/4 (11:9). 4. Azerbaijan 4/1 (2:11).

Group J:

North Macedonia - Kazakhstan 1-1 (0-0)

Skopje - SR Martinez (ESP). - Goals: 54 Karaman 0:1. 74 Bardhi 1:1.

Wales - Belgium 2:4 (1:2)

Cardiff - refereed by Siebert (GER). - Goals: 8. Rodon 1:0. 18. De Bruyne (penalty) 1:1. 24. Meunier 1:2. 76. De Bruyne (penalty) 1:3. 89. Broadhead 2:3. 90. Trossard 2:4.

1. Belgium 6/14 (21:6). 2. North Macedonia 7/13 (12:3). 3. Wales 6/10 (13:10). 4. Kazakhstan 7/7 (8:12). 5. Liechtenstein 6/0 (0:23).