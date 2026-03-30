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International match Germany come from behind to win against Ghana

SDA

30.3.2026 - 22:50

Local hero Deniz Undav was the match-winner for the Germans in the test against Ghana
Local hero Deniz Undav was the match-winner for the Germans in the test against Ghana
Keystone

Germany win their second test match of March against Ghana with a late goal. Three days after the 4:3 win against Switzerland, Deniz Undav scored in the 88th minute to secure a 2:1 victory in Stuttgart.

Keystone-SDA

30.03.2026, 22:50

30.03.2026, 22:56

Undav, who was called upon by the crowd early on and came on as a second-half substitute, provided a conciliatory finish for national coach Julian Nagelsmann's team. The striker from VfB Stuttgart got through on the edge of the box and scored a well-deserved winner.

Germany had previously only managed one goal despite being clearly in the ascendancy, through Kai Havertz's penalty shortly before the break. Ghana drew 1-1 in the 70th minute with a rare foray into the German penalty area through Issahaku Fatawu from English second division side Leicester.

Ghana, who lost 5-1 in another clash between two World Cup participants in Austria three days ago, will face England, Croatia and Panama at the finals this summer. Germany will play Ivory Coast, Ecuador and Curaçao in the preliminary round.

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