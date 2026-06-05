Bayern Munich's young star Lennart Karl will not be playing for Germany at the World Cup. (archive picture) Keystone

Julian Nagelsmann has to cope with a personnel shock just a few days before the start of the World Cup. Lennart Karl, the 18-year-old, carefree and cheeky young star of FC Bayern Munich, has been ruled out for the tournament.

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Karl suffered a torn muscle bundle in his left front thigh in the final training session before the last test match this Saturday in Chicago against co-hosts USA, as the German Football Association (DFB) announced following an examination of the attacking player in a hospital.

Leipzig player Ouédraogo subsequently nominated

The national coach reacted immediately to the diagnosis. He nominated Assan Ouédraogo from RB Leipzig to replace Karl in his 26-player squad. The 20-year-old made his international debut in the 6-0 win over Slovakia at the end of the World Cup qualifiers in November and scored a goal. Ouédraogo will travel to the World Cup quarters in Winston-Salem in the coming days to meet his DFB colleagues.

Nagelsmann looked noticeably affected at the press conference shortly after the momentous training session. It didn't look good, said the national coach about Karl's injury. However, the 38-year-old did not give any details.

Already the second World Cup absence of a Bayern professional

In Serge Gnabry, a Bayern professional had previously had to withdraw from the World Cup due to a muscle tendon injury. Karl's injury is also reminiscent of the fate of Marco Reus shortly before the 2014 World Cup, when the former Dortmund player suffered an ankle injury in the final test before flying to Brazil and missed the World Cup triumph.

Karl only made his debut for the senior national team on March 27 in the 4:3 win in Switzerland. He was substituted again three days later in the 2:1 win against Ghana. Most recently, he made his starting eleven debut in the 4-0 win against Finland. He put in a convincing performance in attacking midfield in Mainz and was considered a clear option for the starting eleven against the US team.