  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

WORLD CUP26 Germany win 600th international match in final World Cup test

SDA

6.6.2026 - 22:40

Kai Havertz (No. 7) gave the Germans the lead in the first half
Kai Havertz (No. 7) gave the Germans the lead in the first half
Keystone

Germany win their last test match before the World Cup tournament. The four-time world champions beat co-hosts USA 2:1 in Chicago.

Keystone-SDA

06.06.2026, 22:40

06.06.2026, 22:52

After a 1:1 draw at the break, Leroy Sané scored the winning goal in the 57th minute for the Germans, who played with Oliver Baumann as goalkeeper, as they did in the penultimate World Cup test against Finland 4:0. Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann has earmarked Manuel Neuer as his number one, and he is expected to make a cold start in a week's time in the first preliminary round match against Curaçao after recovering from a calf ligament injury.

It was Germany's 600th win in an international match, their ninth in a row.

More from the department

WC26. 1:1 for Bosnia-Herzegovina in the last World Cup test

WC261:1 for Bosnia-Herzegovina in the last World Cup test

National team. Draw in the last test before the World Cup

National teamDraw in the last test before the World Cup

National team. Amdouni as strike leader against Australia

National teamAmdouni as strike leader against Australia