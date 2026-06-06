Kai Havertz (No. 7) gave the Germans the lead in the first half Keystone

Germany win their last test match before the World Cup tournament. The four-time world champions beat co-hosts USA 2:1 in Chicago.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After a 1:1 draw at the break, Leroy Sané scored the winning goal in the 57th minute for the Germans, who played with Oliver Baumann as goalkeeper, as they did in the penultimate World Cup test against Finland 4:0. Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann has earmarked Manuel Neuer as his number one, and he is expected to make a cold start in a week's time in the first preliminary round match against Curaçao after recovering from a calf ligament injury.

It was Germany's 600th win in an international match, their ninth in a row.