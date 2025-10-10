  1. Residential Customers
World Cup qualifying Germany win and profit

SDA

10.10.2025 - 22:55

Double goalscorer Joshua Kimmich and the Germans can smile again
Keystone

Germany have eradicated their false start after the third game of the World Cup qualifiers. The DFB team won 4:0 at home against Luxembourg and profited from Slovakia's first defeat.

Keystone-SDA

10.10.2025, 22:59

David Raum with a free kick and captain Joshua Kimmich with a foul penalty ensured a clear result in the one-sided match in Sinsheim, even before the visitors were playing short-handed from the 20th minute due to a red card. After the break, Gnabry also scored and Kimmich increased his tally to ten goals in his 110th international appearance.

Meanwhile, Slovakia, Germany's conquerors in the qualifying opener a month ago, fell behind early in Belfast against Northern Ireland thanks to an own goal from Patrik Hrosovsky and were unable to find a way out. 0:2 was the final score for the Slovaks.

France also fulfilled their third duty in Group D. The 2022 World Cup finalists beat Azerbaijan 3-0 in Paris thanks to goals from Kylian Mbappé, Adrien Rabiot and Florian Thauvin to remain top of the table with maximum points. Because Iceland lost at home to Ukraine (3:5), France's lead increased to five points.

The starting position in Group J is open. North Macedonia held group favorites Belgium to a goalless draw in Ghent and thus defended first place. However, their closest rivals Belgium (1 point behind) and Wales (2 points) have played one game less.

