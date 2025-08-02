St. Gallen's Willem Geubbels (right) continues to impress in the second round Keystone

FC St. Gallen also beat last season's runners-up after champions Basel. The team from eastern Switzerland secured a 4:1 away win against Servette.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Willem Geubbels continues to gather arguments for a transfer to a top league. The French striker from FC St. Gallen, who had already been the match-winner in the opener against Basel, was once again the man of the match in Geneva. His brace in the 11th and 18th minute formed the basis for the second success for the eastern Swiss in the second game.

However, the first goal was also scored by Servette goalkeeper Jérémy Frick. The captain, who was once again preferred to Joël Mall in the championship, tried to play wide but hit the leg of Geubbels. Geubbels then crossed the ball over the goal line with his chest. Seven minutes later, Geubbels, who was hardly under any pressure, increased the lead to 2:0 from point-blank range.

The 23-year-old, whose market value is estimated at ten million euros, has long been rumored to be on his way out of the club. There are apparently several interested parties, but St. Gallen have not yet been swayed. Geubbels' performances also show that his thoughts are still with his current club.

Alongside Geubbels, young talent Alessandro Vogt also impressed. The 20-year-old made his second appearance in the starting eleven for St. Gallen and rewarded his efforts with a goal to make it 3:1. After a corner kick, he was somewhat fortunate to get the ball free and score his first goal in the Super League. It was a prompt response to Servette's equalizer three minutes earlier from Miroslav Stevanovic. The final goal was scored by Aliou Baldé with a penalty.

While St. Gallen have maximum points after two rounds, Geneva can look back on an unfortunate week with defeats against YB, Viktoria Pilsen and now St. Gallen.

Telegram

Servette - St.Gallen 1:4 (1:3)

7289 spectators. - SR Cibelli. - Goals: 11. Geubbels 0:1. 18. Geubbels 0:2. 27. Mir. Stevanovic (Guillemenot) 1:2. 30. Vogt 1:3. 96. Balde (penalty) 1:4.

Servette: Frick; Srdanovic (66. Magnin), Bronn, Rouiller (74. Severin), Baron (72. Keyan Varela); Fomba, Cognat; Mir. Stevanovic, Morandi (46. Antunes), Njoh; Guillemenot (66. Jallow).

St.Gallen: Watkowiak; Gaal, Stanic (76. Vallci), May; Vandermersch, Görtler (77. Mih. Stevanovic), Neziri, Boukhalfa, Owusu (63. Csoboth); Vogt (63. Balde), Geubbels (80. Vladi).