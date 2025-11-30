Goalie Ati Zigi made the Basel team desperate Keystone

The chasing duel between FCB and St. Gallen in front of 27,666 spectators in Basel would have deserved goals. But goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi saved St. Gallen from a 0-0 draw.

Keystone-SDA SDA

FC Basel should have scored at least two goals from their chances. In the end, the "expected goals" value stood at 2.32 chances.

However, Zigi, the 29-year-old keeper from Ghana, put on a "magic show" at St. Jakob Park. He saved all seven shots on goal. FC Basel had five great chances. The biggest was probably in the 52nd minute, when Shaqiri failed to beat Zigi with a penalty.

Shaqiri fails again from the spot

Zigi can't save everything either. But when Bénie Traoré shot towards goal from the best position in stoppage time, St. Gallen's Chima Okoroji was able to clear.

All of this fit in well with FC Basel's offensive gloom in the month of November. In four championship matches against Young Boys (0:0/a), Lugano (0:1/h), Grasshoppers (1:1) and St. Gallen (0:0), only a single goal was scored. And Shaqiri already missed from the spot in the home defeat against Lugano.

Basel - St.Gallen 0:0

27'666 spectators. - SR Schärer.

Basel: Hitz; Tsunemoto, Adjetey, Daniliuc, Schmid; Soticek (66. Agbonifo), Metinho, Leroy, Otele; Shaqiri (66. Ajeti); Traoré.

St.Gallen: Zigi; May (59. Vallci), Ambrosius (66. Witzig), Stanic; Neziri; Vandermersch, Görtler (46. Balde), Daschner (66. Stevanovic), Okoroji; Vogt (84. Efekele), Boukhalfa.

Remarks: 52nd penalty saved by Zigi from Shaqiri. Cautions: 26 Stanic, 34 May, 80 Vallci, 81 Witzig.