No winner: Sion coach Didier Tholot (left) and his Ticino counterpart Mattia Croci-Torti should both be able to live with the point after what they saw Keystone

Sion and Lugano drew goalless in the 7th round of the Super League. The Ticino side are thus back at the top of the table.

SDA

It was not a treat that the two teams offered the spectators in the Tourbillon. Chances were few and far between on both sides. Yanis Cimignani missed the best opportunity for the visitors. After half an hour and a one-two with Uran Bislimi, the 22-year-old Frenchman missed from a promising position.

At the other end, it was Cimignani's compatriot Ilyas Chouaref who had the lucky punch on his feet ten minutes from time. But even the 23-year-old was unable to score with his first and only (!) shot on goal of the entire match.

Thanks to the point, Lugano caught up with leading duo Zurich and Lucerne in the table, although Zurich still have a game in hand.

Sion - Lugano 0:0

9300 spectators. - SR Fähndrich.

Sion: Fayulu; Lavanchy, Sow, Schmied, Hefti; Kabacalman, Baltazar Costa; Bouchlarhem (73. Souza), Miranchuk (60. Berdayes), Chouaref (82. Bouriga); Djokic (60. Sorgic).

Lugano: Saipi; Zanotti, Papadopoulos, Hajdari, Martim Marques; Mahmoud (61. Doumbia), Grgic, Bislimi; Cimignani (69. Macek), Bottani (61. Daniel Dos Santos), Aliseda.

Remarks: Cautions: 36 Grgic, 49 Hajdari, 66 Cimignani, 93 Macek.

SDA