Viktorija Golubic is eliminated in the first round of the Masters in Madrid Keystone

Viktorija Golubic (WTA 81) is eliminated in the first round of the WTA 1000 tournament in Madrid. The Swiss player lost 2:6, 3:6 against Anna Bondar (WTA 63) from Hungary.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the first meeting between the two players, Golubic initially had great difficulty on her own serve. In the first set, the 33-year-old from Zurich was broken four times and won both of her games exclusively on her opponent's serve. There was only one break in the second set, with Golubic missing seven chances to break serve.

The Swiss players remaining in the tournament in the Spanish capital are Belinda Bencic (WTA 12), who will face Croatia's Petra Marcinko (WTA 74) after a walk-through in the starting round, and Simona Waltert (WTA 97), who secured a place in the main draw with a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Czech Dominika Salkova (WTA 120) in the qualifying round.