Granit Xhaka is returning to the island. The captain of the Swiss national team is moving from Bayer Leverkusen to newly promoted Sunderland in the Premier League on a three-year contract.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Xhaka had already revealed his desire for a career change some time ago. There was talk of a possible move to Saudi Arabia, then the tabloids were not the only ones to announce the transfer to AC Milan as practically perfect. However, the parties involved were unable to reach an agreement either in the Persian Gulf or in Lombardy.

So now Xhaka is leaving Leverkusen after all, the club that led him to his (first) league and cup double the season before last - and where he would have had a three-year contract. After Florian Wirtz, Dutchman Jeremie Frimpong and Jonathan Tah, Xhaka is another, indeed the key player to leave the Werkself, where Erik ten Hag is taking over the difficult legacy of coach Xabi Alonso, who has moved to Real Madrid. Wirtz and Frimpong are continuing their careers at Liverpool, while defensive boss Tah has joined Bayern Munich.

Xhaka played for Leverkusen for two years; he returned to the Bundesliga, where he previously also played for Borussia Mönchengladbach, from London after a seven-and-a-half-year stint at Arsenal.

Now Xhaka is going the other way again - surprisingly to a club with whom he is highly unlikely to be playing for the top places. Following his promotion, Sunderland are back in England's top flight for the first time in eight years. Between 2018 and 2022, the club from the north-east of England was even in the third tier.