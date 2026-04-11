After five defeats, the Grasshoppers were able to celebrate once again Keystone

The Grasshopper Club have managed to break free in the 33rd round of the Super League. The Hoppers won the relegation duel in Winterthur against FCW 2:0.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 20-year-old Dane Jonathan Asp Jensen, on loan from FC Bayern Munich, scored the important opening goal in the 18th minute. Asp Jensen had last scored on February 3 in the Cup match against FC Sion. Since then, he has not scored in ten games. Michael Frey (31) secured victory in the twelfth minute of stoppage time. Frey failed to beat Winterthur goalkeeper Pajtim Kasami with a penalty at the start of stoppage time.

In the table, the Grasshoppers, who had previously lost five in a row, created an eight-point cushion over bottom club Winterthur before the start of the Relegation Group (5 rounds). The gap to city rivals FC Zurich (10th) is seven points. FCZ also lost their third game of the season at home to Lugano, losing 1-0 to the Ticino side.

The match between Thun and Basel was not played on Saturday - because there was a fire in the FCB dressing room on Friday evening. Basel are talking about damage running into millions. The match between Thun and Basel will be replayed next Saturday at 8.30 pm.

Three games of the 33rd round are on the program on Sunday. FC St. Gallen, the first runners-up to leaders Thun, will host FC Luzern. St. Gallen, who are currently twelve points behind Thun, will be looking to keep up the pressure on Thun with an away win. There are also matches between Sion and Lausanne and YB and Servette.

Results:

Saturday: Zurich - Lugano 0:1 (0:0). Winterthur - Grasshoppers 0:2 (0:1). Thun - Basel postponed. - Sunday: Young Boys - Servette 16.30. Sion - Lausanne-Sport 16.30. Lucerne - St. Gallen 16.30.

Ranking:

1. Thun 32/71 (72:36). 2. St. Gallen 32/59 (62:38). 3. Lugano 33/57 (50:38). 4. Basel 32/53 (50:42). 5. Sion 32/49 (48:35). 6. Young Boys 32/47 (64:59). 7. Lucerne 32/39 (62:59). 8. Servette 32/39 (56:56). 9. Lausanne-Sport 32/39 (47:54). 10. Zurich 33/34 (45:63). 11. Grasshoppers 33/27 (40:65). 12. Winterthur 33/19 (35:86).