Sonny Kittel scores his first goal for GC Keystone

Grasshoppers win 1:0 against Young Boys and keep Winterthur at bay. YB reveal familiar weaknesses on the road.

On Thursday, Young Boys advanced to the semi-finals of the Swiss Cup with a convincing performance against FC Zurich. Three days later at the same venue, the Bernese once again wore their yellow and black shirts, but it was a completely different team on the pitch in the Super League match against Grasshoppers.

Not one that created numerous chances so that a goal seemed only a matter of time. Rather, it was a team that found it extremely difficult to get into the dangerous area at all against the deep-lying Grasshoppers.

Giorgio Contini had to make two injury-related changes in the first half, meaning that the YB coach soon ran out of options to provide fresh impetus from the bench following the absences of Tanguy Zoukrou and Joël Monteiro.

GC, on the other hand, relied on the game that Tomas Oral installed in Niederhasli. Counter-attacking from a stable defense. And it was precisely one such counter-attack that the Zurich side caught the Bernese side out. After a cross from the left, Sonny Kittel was free in the middle and beat Marwin Keller, who returned to the YB goal.

It was German former Bundesliga player Kittel's first ever goal in a Grasshoppers shirt and one that gives the record champions an important three points in their fight to stay in the league. Young Boys, on the other hand, suffered another setback in their race to catch up towards the final round after losing 1-0 in Winterthur.

Telegram

Grasshoppers - Young Boys 1:0 (0:0)

6039 spectators. - SR Turkes. - Goal: 49. Kittel (Bojang) 1:0.

Grasshoppers: Hammel; Abels, Decarli, Seko, Persson; Hassane, Ndenge (90. Paskotsi); Irankunda (64. Maurin), Kittel (64. Verón Lupi), Meyer; Bojang (86. Muci).

Young Boys: Keller; Athekame, Zoukrou (18. Camara), Benito, Hadjam; Colley (61. Itten), Raveloson (61. Lakomy), Ugrinic, Monteiro (33. Imeri); Fassnacht (46. Virginius), Bedia.

Remarks: Cautions: 89. Abels.