Pep Guardiola celebrates a commanding 3-0 win over Liverpool in his 1,000th competitive match as coach in the clash of the last English champions.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Erling Haaland with his 14th goal in his eleventh Premier League game this season, Spaniard Nico and Belgian Jérémy Doku ensured a clear 3-0 lead by the 63rd minute. The result could have been even clearer had Haaland not failed to score from the penalty spot in the 13th minute.

In the last eight years, Manchester City and Liverpool have shared the league title between them. This is another reason why the 54-year-old Guardiola felt that there could be no more appropriate opponent for his 1,000th match than Liverpool, the arch-rivals of his time in England.

At Barcelona (2007 to 2012, one season with the B team), Bayern Munich (2013 to 2016) and Manchester City (since 2016), Guardiola won 716 of his 1,000 games as coach.