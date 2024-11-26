  1. Residential Customers
Hareide quits as national coach of Iceland

SDA

26.11.2024 - 13:21

Says goodbye: Age Hareide (archive photo)
Keystone

The Norwegian Age Hareide has voluntarily stepped down as coach of the Icelandic national team. Now is the right time to quit, says the 71-year-old.

26.11.2024, 13:21

26.11.2024, 14:57

Hareide is one of the best-known football coaches in Scandinavia. Over the course of his decades-long career, he has coached the national teams of Denmark and his home country of Norway, as well as clubs such as Malmö FF and Rosenborg Trondheim.

He took up the post with the Icelanders in April 2023. The national team's next matches are not until March 2025 - when they will face Kosovo in the Nations League play-offs to remain in League B.

SDA

