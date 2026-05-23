Bayern Munich's top scorer Harry Kane finally wins a final Keystone

Bayern Munich win the double. The German champions beat title holders Stuttgart 3-0 in the DFB Cup final in Berlin thanks to a Harry Kane hat-trick.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Harry Kane ended his losing streak in finals himself with goals 59 to 61 for the season. The Englishman made it 1-0 with a header in the 55th minute after being ideally served by Michael Olise, doubled his tally in the 80th minute after skillfully receiving the ball in the penalty area and crowned his performance with a penalty goal in stoppage time.

In addition to the goals, Kane also had a shot on the edge of the goal shortly before the 2-0. It was a perfect final for the exceptional goalscorer, who had previously lost all four finals as a professional player: with Tottenham in the Champions League (2019) and the English League Cup (2015 and 2021) as well as with England at the last two European Championships.

Despite the clear verdict, Stuttgart did not cut a bad figure for a long time and controlled FC Bayern's attack as well as few other opponents this season until they conceded a goal. Part of Stuttgart's three-man defense was Luca Jaquez, who had to be substituted after just over an hour with discomfort in his thickly bandaged left knee. It remains to be seen how serious the injury is. The Lucerne native is expected to take part in the Swiss national team's World Cup camp next week.

This is Bayern Munich's 14th double. Unlike in the championship, Bayern's dominance in the Cup is not overwhelming. The club has been waiting for its next DFB Cup triumph since 2020.