Bayern Munich secure their place in the top 8 of the Champions League ahead of time and thus a direct place in the round of 16. Barcelona, Juventus and Chelsea all recorded important victories.

Harry Kane provided the highlights of Bayern Munich's 2-0 home win over Union Saint-Gilloise with a brace in the opening quarter of an hour of the second half, making up for a weak first half from the Germans. First the Englishman scored with his head from a corner kick and four minutes later made it 2-0 with a penalty that he himself had provoked. Although Bayern defender Min-Jae Kim was sent off with a yellow card less than ten minutes later, FC Bayern had no more trouble with the Belgians.

The hosts even came close to scoring a third when Kane had the chance to take his second penalty in the 81st minute, but the striker missed for once and remains on 34 goals (in 29 games this season) for the time being. Like his goal tally, his penalty record is also impressive despite the miss on Wednesday evening. Since playing for Bayern Munich, Kane has converted 29 of 31 penalties.

Barça, Chelsea and Juventus win

The heavyweights Barcelona, Chelsea and Juventus, who have played less confidently than Bayern Munich in the league phase, secured important victories that will guarantee them at least a place in the round of 16. The Spanish champions secured victory at Slavia Prague after the break (2:2). Dani Olmo and Robert Lewandowski scored to make it 4-2, while Juventus secured a 2-0 home win against José Mourinho's Benfica Lisbon thanks to goals from Khéphren Thuram and Weston McKennie. Chelsea had to wait until the 78th minute against the Cypriots from Pafos before Moises Caicedo scored the 1-0 winner.

Eintracht Frankfurt already out

While Bayern Munich are right at the top of the Champions League, league rivals Eintracht Frankfurt have no chance of reaching the knockout phase after the penultimate round. In their first match since the dismissal of Dino Toppmöller, they suffered a 2:3 defeat at Karabakh Agdam. Without the Swiss Aurèle Amenda, Frankfurt, who are still winless this year, initially turned a 0:1 into a 2:1 before Azerbaijan's champions turned things around with goals from Camilo Duran (80') and Bahlul Mustafazada (94').

The match in Baku was officiated by Swiss referee Sandro Schärer, who awarded the Germans a penalty in the 76th minute after a foul by Mustafazada, who went on to score the match-winner, which Fares Chaibis converted to make it 2-1.

Telegrams and table:

Galatasaray Istanbul - Atlético Madrid 1:1 (1:1)

SR Kovacs (ROU). - Goals: 4th Simeone 0:1. 20th Llorente (own goal) 1:1.

Karabakh Agdam - Eintracht Frankfurt 3:2 (1:1)

Referee Schärer (SUI). - Goals: 4. Duran 1:0. 11. Urun 1:1. 78. Chaibi (penalty) 1:2. 80. Duran 2:2. 94. Mustafazada 3:2. - Comments: Eintracht Frankfurt without Amenda (substitute).

Atalanta Bergamo - Athletic Bilbao 2:3 (1:0)

SR Makkelie (NED). - Goals: 16. Scamacca 1:0. 58. Guruzeta 1:1. 70. Serrano 1:2. 74. Navarro 1:3. 88. Krstovic 2:3.

Bayern Munich - Union Saint-Gilloise 2:0 (0:0)

SR Obrenovic (SLO). - Goals: 53rd Kane 1:0. 56th Kane (penalty) 2:0. - Remarks: Union Saint-Gilloise without Giger. 63rd yellow card against Kim (Bayern Munich). 81st Kane misses penalty.

Chelsea - Pafos 1:0 (0:0)

Referee Lambrechts (BEL). - Goal: 78. Caicedo 1:0.

Juventus Turin - Benfica Lisbon 2:0 (0:0)

referee Gözübüyük (NED). - Goals: 55. Thuram 1:0. 64. McKennie 2:0. - Remarks; 81. Pavlidis (Benfica) misses penalty.

Marseille - Liverpool 0:3 (0:1)

Referee Vincic (SLO). - Goals: 45. Szoboszlai 0:1. 72. Rulli (own goal) 0:2. 92. Gakpo 0:3. - Remarks: Marseille without Garcia (not in the squad).

Newcastle - PSV Eindhoven 3:0 (2:0)

SR Siebert (GER). - Goals:. Wissa 1:0. 30. Gordon 2:0. 65. Barnes 3:0. - Remarks: Newcastle without Schär (injured).

Slavia Prague - Barcelona 2:4 (2:2)

Referee Kavanagh (ENG). - Goals: 10. Kusej 1:0. 34. Lopez 1:1. 42. Lopez 1:2. 44. Lewandowski (own goal) 2:2. 63. Olmo 2:3. 70. Lewandowski 2:4.

1. Arsenal 7/21 (20:2). 2. Bayern Munich 7/18 (20/7). 3. Real Madrid 7/15 (19:8). 4. Liverpool 7/15 (14:8). 5. Tottenham Hotspur 7/14 (15/7). 6. Paris Saint-Germain 7/13 (20/10). 7. Newcastle United 7/13 (16/6). 8. Chelsea 7/13 (14/8). 9. FC Barcelona 7/13 (18-13). 10. Sporting Lisbon 7/13 (14:9). 11. Manchester City 7/13 (13:9). 12. Atlético Madrid 7/13 (16-13). 13. Atalanta Bergamo 7/13 (10:9). 14. Inter Milan 7/12 (13:7). 15. Juventus Turin 7/12 (14:10). 16. Borussia Dortmund 7/11 (19:15). 17. Galatasaray Istanbul 7/10 (9:9). 18. Karabakh Agdam 7/10 (13:15). 19. Marseille 7/9 (11:11). 20. Bayer Leverkusen 7/9 (10:14). 21. Monaco 7/9 (8:14). 22. PSV Eindhoven 7/8 (15:14). 23. Athletic Bilbao 7/8 (7:11). 24. Olympiakos Piraeus 7/8 (8:13). 25. Napoli 7/8 (7:12). 26. FC Copenhagen 7/8 (11:17). 27. FC Brugge 7/7 (12:17). 28. Bodö/Glimt 7/6 (12:14). 29. Benfica Lisbon 7/6 (6:10). 30. Pafos 7/6 (4:10). 31 Union Saint-Gilloise 7/6 (7:17). 32nd Ajax Amsterdam 7/6 (7:19). 33 Eintracht Frankfurt 7/4 (10:19). 34 Slavia Prague 7/3 (4:15). 35 Villarreal 7/1 (5:15). 36. Kairat Almaty 7/1 (5:19).