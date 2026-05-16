Heidenheim with coach Frank Schmidt relegated from the Bundesliga Keystone

Mainz with coach Urs Fischer sends Heidenheim to the 2nd Bundesliga with a 2:0 win. St. Pauli are the second team to be relegated, while Wolfsburg will contest the barrage.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Heidenheim were thus unable to reward themselves for their strong final spurt with ten points from the previous five rounds. Mainz, for whom Silvan Widmer wore the captain's armband, made things clear early on with two goals in the first half.

In the direct duel against relegation, Wolfsburg prevailed 3:1 at St. Pauli. This means that Hamburg will be relegated after two seasons in the top German league, while Wolfsburg will play the promotion/relegation match against the third-placed team in Bundesliga 2.

Stuttgart in the Champions League

Stuttgart secured fourth place and thus a place in the Champions League with a 2-2 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt. For the team with Swiss defender Luca Jaquez as a substitute, there is still one highlight to come: the Cup final against Bayern Munich next Saturday.

While Hoffenheim and Bayer Leverkusen qualified for the Europa League, the last European Cup place went to Freiburg. In the 4:1 win against RB Leipzig, Johan Manzambi was able to distinguish himself as a provider of assists, among other things. Freiburg's season is not over yet either: the team will play the Europa League final against Aston Villa on Wednesday. If Freiburg win the title in Istanbul, they will even play in the Champions League next season.

Tabakovic scores twice

Haris Tabakovic had a special afternoon. The player from Solothurn bid farewell to Borussia Mönchengladbach with his 13th league goal - against Hoffenheim of all clubs, the club he will return to after his loan. The former Swiss U-international will play with Bosnia against Switzerland at the World Cup this summer.

While the superior champions Bayern Munich recorded their 28th victory with a 5:1 win against Cologne, Marie-Louise Eta also said goodbye with a clear success. Union Berlin's 4-0 win over Augsburg was the first female coach's last game in the Bundesliga for the time being. Eta will take over as coach of the Union women's team next season.

Table and telegrams

Results. Saturday: Heidenheim - Mainz 05 0:2. St. Pauli - Wolfsburg 1:3. Union Berlin - Augsburg 4:0. Borussia Mönchengladbach - Hoffenheim 4:0. Werder Bremen - Borussia Dortmund 0:2. SC Freiburg - RB Leipzig 4:1. Eintracht Frankfurt - VfB Stuttgart 2:2. Bayer Leverkusen - Hamburger SV 1:1. Bayern Munich - 1. FC Köln 5:1.

Final ranking (after 34 rounds): 1. Bayern Munich 89. 2. Borussia Dortmund 73. 3. RB Leipzig 65. 4. VfB Stuttgart 62. 5. Hoffenheim 61. 6. Bayer Leverkusen 59. 7. SC Freiburg 47. 8. Eintracht Frankfurt 44. 9. Augsburg 43. 10. Mainz 05 40. 11. Union Berlin 39. 12. Borussia Mönchengladbach 38. 13. Hamburger SV 38. 14. 1. FC Köln 32. 15. Werder Bremen 32. 16. Wolfsburg 29. 17. Heidenheim 26. 18. St. Pauli 26.

Eintracht Frankfurt - VfB Stuttgart 2:2 (0:2). - Goals: 10. Chema Andres 0:1. 45. Nartey 0:2. 72. Burkardt (penalty) 1:2. 92. Burkardt (penalty) 2:2. - Remarks: Eintracht Frankfurt with Amenda. VfB Stuttgart with Jaquez (from 73).

Bayer Leverkusen - Hamburger SV 1:1 (0:0). - Goals: 61st Vieira 0:1. 78th Quansah 1:1. - Remarks: 25th Tangvik (Hamburger SV) saves penalty from Schick. Bayer Leverkusen without Omlin (not in the squad). Hamburger SV with Muheim (from 63rd).

Bayern Munich - 1. FC Köln 5:1 (3:1). - Goals: 10. Kane 1:0. 13. Kane 2:0. 18. El Mala 2:1. 22. Bischof 3:1. 69. Kane 4:1. 83. Jackson 5:1. - Comments: 1. FC Köln with Schmied (until 46.).

Freiburg - Leipzig 4:1 (2:1). - Goals: 24. Beste 1:0. 26. Matanovic 2:0. 33. Ouédraogo 2:1. 47. Ginter 3:1. 75. Scherhant 4:1. - Comments: Freiburg with Ogbus (from 72nd) and Manzambi (until 72nd), without Tarnutzer (not in the squad).

St. Pauli - Wolfsburg 1:3 (0:1). - Goals: 37. Koulierakis 0:1. 57. Ceesay 1:1. 64. Vasilj (own goal) 1:2. 80. Pejcinovic 1:3. - Remarks: 77. Eriksen (Wolfsburg) misses penalty.

Werder Bremen - Borussia Dortmund 0:2 (0:0). - Goals: 59 Guirassy 0:1. 95 Yan Couto 0:2. - Remarks: Werder Bremen with Schmidt (until 53). Borussia Dortmund with Kobel.

Heidenheim - Mainz 05 0:2 (0:2). - Goals: 7 Tietz 0:1. 43 Amiri 0:2. - Remarks: Heidenheim without Stergiou (not in the squad). Mainz 05 with Widmer (until 68.).

Union Berlin - Augsburg 4:0 (2:0). - Goals: 10 Ilic 1:0. 42 Ilic 2:0. 54 Schäfer 3:0. 89 Jeong 4:0. - Comments: Augsburg with Zesiger and Rieder.

Borussia Mönchengladbach - Hoffenheim 4:0 (2:0). - Goals: 14. Bolin 1:0. 23. Tabakovic 2:0. 81. Diks 3:0. 91. Hack 4:0. - Remarks: 46. yellow-red card against Lemperle (Hoffenheim). Borussia Mönchengladbach with Elvedi.