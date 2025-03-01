Luca Zuffi celebrates with his team-mates after the 2:0 win Keystone

FC Winterthur celebrates its highest win of the season against St. Gallen. After the 4-0 win, there is a glimmer of hope at the Schützenwiese.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Winterthur have not yet had much reason to celebrate in this Super League season. The Zurich side had only won four times before this weekend. Each time at the Schützenwiese at home, and each time 1-0. But this Saturday was to be a different story at FCW's iconic ground.

Christian Gomis gave Uli Forte's team the lead after just four minutes with a well-placed shot, and with the advantage behind them, the bottom team in the league continued to play boldly forward. After half an hour, the Winterthur side looked to have missed an excellent opportunity, with shots bouncing back off the crossbar and the post. However, referee Stefan Horisberger awarded a penalty after St.Gallen defender Abdoulaye Diaby was too impetuous in the tackle and elbowed his opponent.

Luca Zuffi converted the penalty with aplomb, but it was to get even better before the break. Basil Stillhart, not known for his fine technique, scored with a spectacular volley over St.Gallen goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi to make it 3:0.

Nishan Burkart finally secured Winterthur's highest victory at home for an eternity. In August 2023, FCW had beaten Grasshoppers 3:1. And those same Grasshoppers are now three points ahead of Winterthur. Forte and his team will be hoping that Young Boys can help them against GC to move closer to the barrage place again.

Telegram

Winterthur - St.Gallen 4:0 (3:0)

SR Horisberger. - Goals: 4. Gomis (Schneider) 1:0. 35. Zuffi (penalty) 2:0. 40. Stillhart (Frei) 3:0. 78. Burkart (Schneider) 4:0.

Winterthur: Kuster; Ulrich, Arnold, Lüthi, Schättin (76. Cueni); Stillhart (69. S. Diaby), Zuffi (84. Lukembila), Schneider; Frei (84. Buess); Di Giusto (76. Burkart), Gomis.

St.Gallen: Zigi; Vandermersch (46. Faber), A. Diaby, Stanic, Okoroji (81. Yannick); Toma, Stevanovic (58. Quintillà); Daschner (46. Csoboth), Witzig (46. Akolo), Geubbels; Nsame.

Remarks: Cautions: 34 A. Diaby, 90 Lüthi, 90 Faber.