Hoffenheim are in danger of dropping out of the Europa League after their fifth consecutive winless game in the league phase. The Bundesliga club lost 3-2 at home to Tottenham on Thursday.

Son Heung-Min scored twice for the 15th-placed team in the Premier League, while Anton Stach and David Mokwa could only reduce the deficit for Hoffenheim.

Tottenham are now back on course for the round of 16 after three games without a win. Hoffenheim, for their part, must win in Anderlecht in a week's time if they are to have any hope of reaching the last 16. Hoffenheim's last opponents suffered their first defeat in the current competition at Viktoria Pilzen (0:2).

AS Roma (0:1 in Alkmaar) and Porto (0:1 against Olympiakos Piraeus) also have to worry about progressing before the last round.

Brief telegrams, results and rankings:

Hoffenheim - Tottenham Hotspur 2:3 (0:2). - SR Krogh (DEN). - Goals: 4. Maddison 0:1. 22. Son 0:2. 68. Stach 1:2. 77. Son 1:3. 88. Mokwa 2:3.

Results. Thursday: FC Porto - Olympiakos Piraeus 0:1 (0:0). AZ Alkmaar - AS Roma 1:0 (0:0). Fenerbahçe Istanbul - Lyon 0:0. Karabakh Agdam - FCSB Bucharest 2:3 (2:2). Viktoria Pilsen - Anderlecht 2:0 (2:0). Bodö/Glimt - Maccabi Tel Aviv 3:1 (1:1). Malmö - Twente Enschede 2:3 (1:1). Manchester United - Glasgow Rangers 21.00. Eintracht Frankfurt - Ferencvaros Budapest 21.00. Lazio Rome - Real Sociedad 21.00. PAOK Saloniki - Slavia Prague 21.00. Union Saint-Gilloise - Braga 21.00. Ludogorez Rasgrad - FC Midtjylland 21.00. RFS Riga - Ajax Amsterdam 21.00. Elfsborg Boras - Nice 21.00. - Tuesday: Galatasaray Istanbul - Dynamo Kiev 3:3 (2:1). - Wednesday: Besiktas Istanbul - Athletic Bilbao 4:1 (1:1). -

Ranking: 1. Lazio Roma 6/16 (14-3). 2. Athletic Bilbao 7/16 (12-6). 3. Lyon 7/14 (15-7). 4. Tottenham Hotspur 7/14 (14/9). 5. Anderlecht 7/14 (11:8). 6. FCSB Bucharest 7/14 (10:7). 7. Eintracht Frankfurt 6/13 (12:8). 8. Galatasaray Istanbul 7/13 (18:14). 9. Bodö/Glimt 7/13 (13:10). 10. Manchester United 6/12 (12:8). 11. Viktoria Pilsen 7/12 (12:9). 12. Olympiakos Piraeus 7/12 (6:3). 13. Glasgow Rangers 6/11 (13:7). 14. AZ Alkmaar 7/11 (10:9). 15. Ajax Amsterdam 6/10 (14/6). 16. Real Sociedad 6/10 (10/6). 17. Ferencvaros Budapest 6/9 (11/10). 18. AS Roma 7/9 (8:6). 19. Fenerbahçe Istanbul 7/9 (7:9). 20. Besiktas Istanbul 7/9 (10:14). 21. Union Saint-Gilloise 6/8 (5/5). 22. FC Porto 7/8 (12/11). 23. PAOK Saloniki 6/7 (10:8). 24. FC Midtjylland 6/7 (5/7). 25. Elfsborg Boras 6/7 (8:11). 26. Braga 6/7 (7:10). 27. Twente Enschede 7/7 (7:9). 28. Hoffenheim 7/6 (7:11). 29. Maccabi Tel Aviv 7/6 (8:16). 30. Slavia Prague 6/4 (5:7). 31. Malmö 7/4 (8:15). 32. Ludogorez Rasgrad 6/3 (3:8). 33. Karabakh Agdam 7/3 (6:17). 34. RFS Riga 6/2 (5:12). 35 Nice 6/2 (6:14). 36. Dynamo Kiev 7/1 (4:18).