Vinicius Junior fails to score from the penalty spot Keystone

Real Madrid are being tied back in the Spanish championship race. Three days before the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Arsenal, the Whites stumbled to a 2-1 defeat at home to Valencia.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A missed penalty from Vinicius Junior heralded disaster after just under a quarter of an hour. The Brazilian made up for the poorly taken miss from the spot by equalizing at the start of the second half. But in the 95th minute, Hugo Duro scored the winner for the visitors against the run of play.

FC Barcelona can now extend their lead at the top of the table to six points with a home win against Betis Sevilla on Saturday evening.