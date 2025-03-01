FC Basel celebrates a 2-0 home win against Sion in special carnival jerseys with captain Xherdan Shaqiri Keystone

FC Basel is ahead in the championship race. With a 2-0 win against Sion, the leaders created a small cushion. Bottom team Winterthur also celebrated a well-deserved home win against St. Gallen.

As the first team in the top quartet with 42 points, FC Basel mastered their task at home against ninth-placed FC Sion at the start of the 26th round. A Sion own goal and Xherdan Shaqiri's ninth goal of the season paved the way to victory for Basel before the break. FCB now lead the table with a three-point advantage over their rivals.

However, Servette, still unbeaten this year, could catch up with Basel again on Saturday evening with an away win in the Léman derby against Lausanne-Sport (from 20:30). Lugano (against Zurich) and Lucerne (at Yverdon) are also aiming to do the same on Sunday.

Things also remain exciting at the other end of the table. Bottom team Winterthur relaunched the relegation battle with a 4:0 victory at home against St. Gallen. They are now just three points behind cantonal rivals GC, who host Young Boys on Sunday.

Results and table

Super League. Matches of the 26th round. Saturday: Basel - Sion 2:0 (2:0). Winterthur - St. Gallen 4:0 (3:0). Lausanne-Sport - Servette 20.30. - Sunday: Lugano - Zurich 14.15. Grasshoppers - Young Boys 16.30. Yverdon - Luzern 16.30.

Ranking: 1. Basel 26/45 (55:28). 2. Lugano 25/42 (42:34). 3. Lucerne 25/42 (44:38). 4. Servette 25/42 (41:35). 5. Lausanne-Sport 25/37 (43:33). 6. Young Boys 25/37 (39:33). 7. Zurich 25/36 (32:34). 8. St. Gallen 26/36 (39:37). 9. Sion 26/30 (35:42). 10. Yverdon 25/24 (23:41). 11. Grasshoppers 25/23 (25:35). 12. Winterthur 26/20 (26:54).