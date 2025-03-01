  1. Residential Customers
Soccer Home wins for leaders Basel and bottom-placed Winterthur

SDA

1.3.2025 - 20:14

FC Basel are ahead in the championship race. With a 2-0 win against Sion, the leaders created a small cushion. Bottom team Winterthur also celebrated a well-deserved home win with a 4-0 victory over St. Gallen.

Keystone-SDA

01.03.2025, 20:14

As the first team in the top quartet with 42 points, FC Basel mastered their task at home against ninth-placed FC Sion at the start of the 26th round. A Sion own goal and Xherdan Shaqiri's ninth goal of the season paved the way to victory for Basel before the break. FCB now lead the table with a three-point advantage over their rivals.

Servette, still unbeaten this year, could catch up with Basel again on Saturday evening with an away win in the Léman derby against Lausanne-Sport (from 20:30). Lugano (against Zurich) and Lucerne (at Yverdon) are also aiming to do the same on Sunday.

Things also remain exciting at the other end of the table. Bottom team Winterthur relaunched the relegation battle with a 4:0 victory at home against St. Gallen. They are now just three points behind cantonal rivals GC, who host Young Boys on Sunday.

