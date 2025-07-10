Host cities delighted with successful start to Women's European Championship - Gallery A highlight of the first week: the fan march in Bern last Sunday. (archive picture) Image: Keystone Green light for women's football: a traffic light in Basel. (archive picture) Image: Keystone Host cities delighted with successful start to Women's European Championship - Gallery A highlight of the first week: the fan march in Bern last Sunday. (archive picture) Image: Keystone Green light for women's football: a traffic light in Basel. (archive picture) Image: Keystone

The European Women's Football Championship in Switzerland has been a complete success so far. This is the conclusion drawn by the eight host cities after the first week of the tournament, as a survey by the Keystone-SDA news agency shows.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Around 600,000 tickets have been sold so far. This means the record for the 2022 European Championship in England has already been broken. The atmosphere is exuberant and peaceful, according to all the cities and police stations surveyed. The fan zones are almost always well attended - also thanks to the good weather.

"Women's football is booming, and the tournament in Switzerland is benefiting from this," says blogger Laura Lüdi. She has been traveling around the country since the start of the tournament and also praises the work of the host cities. The European Championships are much more present in the city centers than in France and England recently.

A highlight of the first week was the record-breaking fan march in Bern in front of Switzerland-Iceland with 14,000 participants.