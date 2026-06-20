Hervé Renard Is Set to Get Tunisia’s National Team Back on Track Keystone

Coach Hervé Renard takes over Tunisia’s soccer team amid chaos in the middle of the World Cup. In Mexico, the 57-year-old is welcomed like a star. But internal conflicts could make his start difficult.

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National team coaches come and go. Hervé Renard keeps coming back. In 2018, he coached Morocco; four years later, Saudi Arabia; and now Tunisia: Hardly any other coach has moved back and forth between nations at World Cups as much as the Frenchman.

For the 57-year-old, however, the tournament in North America is starting more than a week late. Following the 1-5 opening-match loss to Sweden and the subsequent firing of Sabri Lamouchi, Renard took over the Tunisian team in the middle of the ongoing competition. “International firefighter” was the headline in some media outlets, referring to the turmoil within the North African team that the Frenchman must now quell.

“When they contacted me, I didn’t hesitate for a second. There are two games left. As long as there’s life, there’s hope. It’s a challenge that isn’t easy, but it’s motivating,” Renard said ahead of the second group stage match against Japan on Sunday (6:00 a.m. Swiss time).

The circumstances surrounding the coaching change remained unclear. According to a report in the French sports newspaper L’Équipe, several players initially stood behind Lamouchi and even threatened to leave if the coach were to be fired. At the same time, the pressure on federation president Moez Nasri continued to mount. He ultimately decided to dismiss the French-Tunisian coach. Even before Lamouchi had terminated his contract and was left isolated, his successor had already been named: Hervé Renard.

Besieged like a pop star

The Frenchman is taking over a team that has been waiting for a historic breakthrough for decades and whose roster includes three players who played in the Super League last season—Dylan Bronn (Servette), Mohamed Belhadj Mahmoud (Lugano), and Yan Valery (Young Boys)—as many as any other World Cup participant. In 2022, even a victory over France, which went on to reach the final, wasn’t enough to advance. Since the eight best third-place finishers also advance this time around, the opportunity is greater than ever. “We’re ready and want to make history, and we have a winning mentality,” defender Montassar Talbi had boldly declared before the tournament began.

Renard is now tasked with saving Tunisia’s dream. He knows how to win big games. Four years ago, with Saudi Arabia, he pulled off a World Cup upset with a 2-1 victory over Argentina, the eventual world champions. “I told them they have to keep their heads up—you’re here to represent your country. We have to stick together and play as a team,” Renard explained.

Chaos in the Federation

Upon his arrival at the Monterrey airport, Renard was besieged by the media like a pop star. He had barely pushed his luggage through the security scanner when someone placed a red chechia—the traditional Tunisian headdress—on his head. The team’s hope had to literally fight his way onto the bus.

Once he reached the players, he gave a motivational speech lasting over three minutes: “There are people who came here just for this. Do you know how much they’ve spent to support you? You’re lucky to be here, so come on, guys—second game—now let’s get things back on track,” Renard said before ending his speech with a bang on the table.

His biggest challenge is likely to be uniting the team. Information from the German news agency dpa aligns with a report by L’Équipe, according to which internal conflicts and divisions among groups of players are said to have created an extremely tense atmosphere. The problems are likely to worsen with a loss.

Forward Hazem Mastouri dismissed the rumors and emphasized the team’s unity. “We don’t have any problems within the group. Everyone knows that mistakes were made, and everyone is taking their share of the responsibility,” said the forward.

Breakthrough in Africa

Renard’s playing career was anything but straightforward. As a player, he never made it to France’s top league. Later, he worked at times as a janitor. It was only as a coach that he made a name for himself in soccer—initially in Africa. He led Zambia to a surprise victory in the Africa Cup of Nations in 2012, and three years later he repeated the triumph with the Ivory Coast.

Regarding the debate over his French nationality as coach of the Tunisian national team, Renard emphasized that it is not nationality or a passport that matters, but rather personality, professional competence, and the ability to instill hope in a team.