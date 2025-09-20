FC Aarau coach Brunello Iacopetta has won all seven championship matches of the season so far with his team Keystone

With seven wins in a row, FC Aarau have made a dream start in the Challenge League. Now the biggest test of the season so far awaits in the 2nd Cup round: YB will be the guests at the Brügglifeld on Saturday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Saturday evening at the Brügglifeld stadium: FC Aarau beat Vaduz in the Challenge League top match and celebrated a historic start to the season with their seventh win in a row. Historic, because no team in Swiss football's top two divisions has managed such a streak since 1950. But Brunello Iacopetta, coach of FC Aarau, warns ahead of the cup clash against Bern's Young Boys: "Last season we started worse, but then beat Lucerne. You can't draw conclusions about the Cup from the league."

A well-deserved reward

In conversation with Iacopetta, it is striking: There is no exuberant optimism or complete satisfaction. "Just because we've won seven in a row, I don't go into the dressing room and shower the players with praise. You don't buy anything from statistics like that at the end of the season." But of course it feels good to be rewarded for the work you put in.

Especially with a view to the second round of the cup this weekend, the Aarau players can take a large portion of self-confidence with them. But there are also some things that still need to be improved. "We're not yet where we want to be. It happens time and again that we play differently than we had planned. But what makes me positive is the mentality in the team."

Mentality will also be needed in the game against YB. "In my eyes, it's the toughest opponent we could have faced," says Iacopetta. Giorgio Contini's team first had to find their feet after the change of coach and the mixed season last year. "There was also certainly some upheaval due to the many departures and arrivals in the summer," says the Aarau head coach. But in the match against Luzern, which YB won 2:1, the team showed what it is capable of, interjects Sandro Burki, the managing director of FC Aarau.

In any case, Aarau want to concentrate on themselves, which has worked well so far in the championship. Iacopetta attributes this to the fact that there were no changes to the team in the summer. Everyone is getting on better than last season. Competition within the team has also increased, which is good for everyone.

Biel is the prime example

But that alone will not be enough against a team like YB. Especially as the Bernese play in a higher league. According to Iacopetta, however, this is irrelevant. The underdogs in cup matches have often enough emerged victorious in the end.

FC Biel, for example, advanced to the cup final last season, beating Super League teams Lugano and YB in the process. The team from the Promotion League only lost in the final against FC Basel.

"In general, however, a club from the Promotion League is certainly underestimated more than we are," Burki points out. Iacopetta, on the other hand, believes: "Biel is the prime example when it comes to the Cup. They showed that anything is possible in 90 minutes."

However, advancing so far in the Cup also had negative effects for the Seelanders, becoming a double burden. The team, which was on course for promotion for a long time, suddenly failed to achieve anything in the league. "We don't have that risk, at least for the time being," says Iacopetta calmly. "The Cup is not yet a double burden, it's just like a normal round."

Burki, who spent one season with YB as a player before going on to play over 300 games for Aarau, echoes Iacopetta's sentiments. "I've always looked forward to the cup games, the atmosphere is always very special. And there are only a few extra games that are manageable with our squad." Iacopetta adds that if they were to progress, they would then think about the right approach.

One advantage must be enough

But there is still a long way to go. Perhaps the decisive advantage? The Brügglifeld. Because Iacopetta says: "Nobody likes coming to us. With our fans, we really do have a twelfth man. Club and fans together are a force to be reckoned with."

Burki also says that a full stadium can have a big impact. But he dampens the euphoria: "Apart from the underdog role, the Brügglifeld is pretty much the only advantage I can think of right now."

A lot has to go right for Aarau on Saturday if they want to progress to the next round. But Aarau actually know how to beat YB in the Cup. They did it in 1985 and even went on to win the cup. A minor matter for Burki and Iacopetta. "Dates like that are great for the fans. But we don't have that in mind. What counts is the now," says the head coach.