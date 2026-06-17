Ricardo Rodriguez (right) is just behind Granit Xhaka in total international appearances Keystone

He shies away from the spotlight, but has been a key figure in Swiss soccer for 15 years: Ricardo Rodriguez could now play his 140th international match against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Keystone-SDA SDA

“We earned a point; the others earned a point. Now we move on. Life goes on.” This was Ricardo Rodriguez’s response when, after the 1-1 draw against Qatar, he was asked whether the national team’s plans had now been thrown out the window. It’s a statement that perfectly reflects who he is as a person. The 33-year-old from Zurich is calm, pragmatic, and level-headed. He practically never lets negative emotions get the better of him. A look at the statistics confirms this: In 139 games for the Swiss national team, Rodriguez has received only six yellow cards and never a red.

No wonder, said Murat Yakin in an interview with Keystone-SDA conducted shortly before the World Cup: “I often hear that I’m laid-back. Anyone who thinks that should talk to Ricci.” The calmness he brings to the game is a major strength of the left-back. That’s why the national team coach describes Rodriguez as a “super-intelligent soccer player” who positions himself perfectly defensively, rarely loses the ball, and always has a plan.

This was evident in the World Cup opener against Qatar, when much of the play—especially in the first half—flowed down his left flank. Rodriguez repeatedly got involved in the attack and nearly recorded his 15th assist for the national team in the 10th minute. But, as we all know, Dan Ndoye’s shot went just over the crossbar.

Often in the shadow of his teammates

Precisely because he is so unassuming, however, he is often overlooked when it comes to highlighting the strengths of the Swiss national team. People are quick to point to the “strong core” consisting of goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, defender Manuel Akanji, midfielder and captain Granit Xhaka, and forward Breel Embolo. Rodriguez, who has been wearing the national team jersey for nearly 15 years and is almost always in the starting lineup, is often overlooked.

But that’s just fine with him, as he avoids the spotlight off the soccer field whenever possible. He simply doesn’t feel comfortable in front of the camera, Rodriguez explained recently in an SRF documentary. That documentary, however, wasn’t about him, but rather about the role of “player’s wife” played by his girlfriend Nicole, with whom he has sons Santiago and Cruz. “I feel like when I start talking, I lose my train of thought somewhere. And then I don’t know what to say anymore. That’s why I’d rather not speak at all,” said Rodriguez. And when he does give interviews, he prefers ones with very short answers.

Accordingly, the former FC Schwamendingen youth player kept his analysis after the match against Qatar brief: “We just have to look at what we did wrong and then correct it.” He’s confident that the team will bounce back against Bosnia and Herzegovina and win the match. Why? “Because we’re a good team.”

Facing an Uncertain Future

And now he’s looking forward to a special milestone: On Thursday in Los Angeles, he could make his 140th appearance for the national team. Only his longtime teammate Granit Xhaka, with whom he won the U-17 World Cup 17 years ago, currently has eight more appearances to his credit. Rodriguez shares with Xhaka the title of Switzerland’s all-time World Cup appearance leader (currently 13 games). Together with Breel Embolo and Yann Sommer, he also holds the record for European Championship appearances (14).

The conditional tense is used here in reference to this milestone because “the eternal Rodriguez” is no longer quite as undisputed a figure as he was back when Swiss television gave him that nickname. If Yakin were to switch up the system, Rodriguez could be the one to suffer the consequences. However, he once again proved his worth in the World Cup opener. It wasn’t his fault that the Swiss managed to secure only one point.

His strong performance may also have something to do with his future, which remains uncertain—just as it did two years ago at the European Championship in Germany. Back then, his contract had expired, and Rodriguez’s strong performances only heightened Betis Sevilla’s interest in him. Now, after two years in Andalusia, he could once again take on a new challenge. His fourth—and perhaps final—World Cup appearance provides a welcome stage for negotiations. All the more reason for Rodriguez to hope that the tournament will continue for Switzerland for a long time to come, despite the rocky start.