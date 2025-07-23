Hugo Ekitiké will cheer for Liverpool FC in the future Keystone

On Wednesday evening, Eintracht Frankfurt and Liverpool FC confirmed the transfer of Hugo Ekitiké to England. The transfer fee is said to be 95 million euros.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Various media outlets and transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano had already reported the transfer on Sunday. Three days later, after the 23-year-old passed his medical check with the English champions, the clubs also announced the transfer. Eintracht Frankfurt are expected to pay an (unconfirmed) transfer fee of 95 million euros. Ekitiké, who will sign a six-year contract, is Liverpool's third high-quality addition from the Bundesliga after Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong (both from Bayer Leverkusen).