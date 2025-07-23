  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

England Hugo Ekitiké from Frankfurt to Liverpool

SDA

23.7.2025 - 21:02

Hugo Ekitiké will cheer for Liverpool FC in the future
Hugo Ekitiké will cheer for Liverpool FC in the future
Keystone

On Wednesday evening, Eintracht Frankfurt and Liverpool FC confirmed the transfer of Hugo Ekitiké to England. The transfer fee is said to be 95 million euros.

Keystone-SDA

23.07.2025, 21:02

23.07.2025, 22:35

Various media outlets and transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano had already reported the transfer on Sunday. Three days later, after the 23-year-old passed his medical check with the English champions, the clubs also announced the transfer. Eintracht Frankfurt are expected to pay an (unconfirmed) transfer fee of 95 million euros. Ekitiké, who will sign a six-year contract, is Liverpool's third high-quality addition from the Bundesliga after Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong (both from Bayer Leverkusen).

More from the department

GER - ESP 0:1 n.V.. Bonmati leads Spain to victory against brave Germans

GER - ESP 0:1 n.V.Bonmati leads Spain to victory against brave Germans

Spain. Barcelona take Rashford on loan

SpainBarcelona take Rashford on loan

EM25. England's late stabs at Italy's heart

EM25England's late stabs at Italy's heart